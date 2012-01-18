(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on PTT Public Co.
Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--) is not affected by the Thai government's proposal to lower
its shareholding in the company. The government of Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2;
local currency A-/Stable/A-2; ASEAN scale axAA/axA-1) could reduce its holding in PTT to 49%
from 51%. We do not believe that such a step lessens PTT's strategic importance to the
government. PTT is the only integrated energy company in Thailand, and plays a critical role in
developing the country's long-term natural gas supply to ensure energy security, stability, and
sustainability.