(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that the latest QIS5 Solvency II
regulatory capital proposals may significantly increase the capital and compliance burden of the
European captive market. As Solvency II is designed to cater for an "average" insurer, it poses
challenges for captives due to their unique characteristics compared with other insurance
entities.
The agency expects Solvency II to have varied implications for the EU captive
industry. Owners that retain captives in the EU will have to strengthen risk
management and governance functions, and in some cases additional capital
injections may be necessary.
As an alternative, captives could be re-domiciled to a non-Solvency II
jurisdiction and write EU-based business through a fronting entity. In this case
Fitch believes that obtaining a credit rating on the captive could lower the
overall capital cost.
"According to Fitch's analysis, obtaining a credit rating on an off-shore
captive could, under the standard model, significantly lower the counterparty
risk capital requirements levied on the fronting entity under Solvency II, and
thereby reduce the overall capital requirements on an off-shore structure" says
Bjorn Norrman, Associate Director in Fitch's insurance team.
How proportionality is applied under Solvency II will be critical for the
attractiveness of EU captive centres. Fitch expects proportionality to be
applied by individual regulators in a way that makes the majority of EU-based
captives viable under Solvency II. However, the agency predicts that in certain
cases, in particular for small captives with limited financial strength and
expertise, the new compliance requirements are likely to prove too burdensome,
resulting in a limited outflow of captive entities from the EU.
The report "EU Captive Market At Risk From Solvency II - Credit Ratings could
Become Critical for Captives Domiciled Offshore" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EU Captive Market At Risk From Solvency II
here