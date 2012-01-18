(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has placed Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation's (TCBFC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), National Long-Term Rating and Support Rating on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The RWP follows the establishment of Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Company (TCFHC), under which TCBFC is now a direct operating subsidiary. TCBFC will benefit from stronger group support as, under the Financial Holding Company Act, TCFHC is now obliged to assist its subsidiary if falls into financial difficulties.

Fitch will resolve the RWP once there is clarity on TCFHC's future relationship and linkages with the Taiwanese government, its business strategy and capital structure. This will allow Fitch to form a credit assessment of TCFHC and, consequently, the level of support it can provide to TCBFC.

TCBFC was originally 94.76%-owned by Taiwan Cooperative Bank (TCB, rated 'A-'/Stable). In December 2011, TCFHC acquired 100% ownership of TCBFC after it swapped with TCB and the minority shareholders each TCFHC share for every 3.08 TCBFC shares.

TCBFC's rating actions:

Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; on RWP

Short-Term IDR 'F3'; on RWP

National Long-Term 'A(twn)'; on RWP

National Short-Term 'F1(twn)'; on RWP

Support Rating: '2'; on RWP

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'