Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Genesis Housing Association Ltd's (GHA) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed GenFinance II PLC's (GFII) GBP250m secured bonds Long-term local currency rating at 'AA-'. GFII is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GHA.

Fitch uses a bottom-up approach to rate registered providers (RPs), starting from the standalone credit profile of the entity and considering an uplift to reflect the robustness of the regulatory framework and tight oversight. On a standalone basis, GHA's income benefits from social housing grants from central government and public investment as well as from indirect subsidies in the form of housing benefit. 60% of the group's operating cash flows relies on social housing lettings backed by the housing benefit, which is predominantly paid directly from central government agencies to RPs. These sources of dependable income ensure a stable and predictable revenue stream. In addition, Fitch considers that the thorough financial and economic control and supervision provided by the regulators - currently the TSA and the HCA and, from April 2012, the HCA alone - substantially mitigates the likelihood of default.

A further positive element for the ratings is the high and sustained demand for social housing in GHA's areas of operations, namely London and its suburbs, and GHA's sizeable, long-standing and diversified housing stock. Less positively, GHA's ratings also reflect the significant construction developments undertaken, supported by social housing grants and a GBP82m land bank. In Grahame Park, the major regeneration scheme in which GHA is currently involved, risk is controlled as the developer can assess the financial liability of each phase before committing further resources. If financial viability criteria are met, GHA will proceed.

Negative rating action could occur if direct debt exceeded 125%-130% of reserves and housing grants or if a material decline occurred in operating margin prompted by increased volatility in operating revenue. At FYE11, Genesis' debt was large and represented 110% of reserves and social housing grants and 70 years' operating margin.

GHA provides high quality social housing to about 29,000 households. These are located in central, north and north-west London where GDP per capita is above the national average. GHA was formed in April 2011 from the amalgamation of Genesis Housing Group Limited, Paddington Churches Housing Association Limited (PCHA), Pathmeads Housing Association Limited and Springboard Housing Association Limited. It was set up to streamline governance arrangements, clarify the reporting structure, facilitate decision making and deliver a better service.

GF II was created for the purpose of issuing a public bond. The proceeds were used to meet a portion of GHA's funding requirements, including debt financing needs. The secured bonds rating reflects the comfortable security cover and legal responsibility of GHA for the full and timely bond repayment and interest repayments through the loan agreement and guarantee to GF II. The bonds are secured by a first fixed charge on 2,544 housing properties located in London and south-east England and have been valued on an MV-T basis.