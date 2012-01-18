(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 -

-- Subsequent to our report published on Jan. 17, 2012, on Chaoda, new information suggests the possibility of an earlier bond repayment date.

-- Given the new information, our view on the credit rating and CreditWatch status on Chaoda remains unchanged.

-- We are keeping our 'CCC' long-term corporate credit rating on Chaoda on CreditWatch with negative implications. Our 'cnCCC' Greater China credit scale rating on the company also remains on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its 'CCC' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd. remains on CreditWatch with negative implications. Standard & Poor's also kept its 'cnCCC' Greater China scale credit rating on Chaoda on CreditWatch with negative implications.

"Our view on the credit rating and CreditWatch status on Chaoda remains unchanged despite new information suggesting the possibility of an earlier repayment date on the company's US$200 million convertible bond," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joe Poon.

The rating and CreditWatch continue to reflect our view that payment acceleration on the convertible bond is imminent and we are uncertain about Chaoda's liquidity and its ability to repay the bond in a timely manner. In particular, a long delay in its annual results announcement has increased information risk.

We believe the repayment of the bond will likely happen no later than the first week of March 2012, but possibly as soon as early February. In our view, Chaoda has weak sources of liquidity to cover its needs, regardless of the bond repayment date.

Chaoda shares were suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sept. 26, 2011. Under the terms of the convertible bond, holders have the option to require Chaoda to buy back the bond if shares in the company are suspended for more than 60 consecutive days on the stock exchange. If the 60 consecutive days refer to calendar days instead of share trading days, then repayment could happen in early February 2012.

In our opinion, investors in Chaoda's convertible bond (due 2015) have a strong incentive to accelerate bond payment, and our rating assumption is the company will fully redeem the convertible bond. However, we are unsure about the company's ability to do that, given it still has not announced its annual results for the year ended June 30, 2011.

We aim to review the CreditWatch status within the next few weeks, when we expect to receive more clarity about the convertible bond repayment arrangements, the company's liquidity situation, and the annual results.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Rating Lowered To 'CCC' And Kept On Watch Negative, Jan. 17, 2012

-- Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Rating Lowered To 'B-' And Kept On CreditWatch Negative, Nov. 25, 2011

-- Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd. Rating Lowered to 'BB-' And Placed On Watch Negative On Share Suspension And Investigation, Oct. 4, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008