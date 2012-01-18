BRIEF-Getin Holding sells 32.92 pct of Idea Bank in Minsk for RUB 716.4 mln
* SELLS 32.92 PERCENT STAKE IN IDEA BANK IN MINSK TO OOO CARCADE IN KALININGRAD FOR RUB 716.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Russian City of Moscow and City of Saint-Petersburg's Outlooks to Stable from Positive and affirmed their Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB'.
The rating actions follow the recent revision of the Outlooks on Russia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (see 'Fitch Revises Russia's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB'' dated 16 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The rating actions are as follows:
The City of Moscow:
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Positive
Short-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
The City of Saint-Petersburg:
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Positive
Short-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Full ratings reports on the City of Moscow and the City of Saint-Petersburg are available on www.fitchratings.com.
