Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Russian City of Moscow and City of Saint-Petersburg's Outlooks to Stable from Positive and affirmed their Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB'.

The rating actions follow the recent revision of the Outlooks on Russia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (see 'Fitch Revises Russia's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB'' dated 16 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The rating actions are as follows:

The City of Moscow:

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Positive

Short-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

The City of Saint-Petersburg:

Long-term foreign and local currency ratings affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlooks revised to Stable from Positive

Short-term foreign currency rating affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Full ratings reports on the City of Moscow and the City of Saint-Petersburg are available on www.fitchratings.com.