Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on six Russian foreign-owned banks' Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB+' to Stable from Positive and affirmed their ratings. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of four Russian state-owned banks: Sberbank - Savings Bank of the Russian Federation (Sberbank), Vnesheconombank (VEB), Bank VTB (VTB) and Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg) - at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. The agency also affirmed the IDRs of some of their subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of the Russian Federation's Outlook to Stable from Positive and the affirmation of its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' on 16 January 2012 (see 'Fitch Revises Russia's Outlook To Stable; Affirms at 'BBB' at www.fitchratings.com).

The revision of the Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of ZAO Raiffeisenbank, ZAO Citibank, Rosbank, OJSC Nordea Bank, ZAO Danske Bank and SEB Bank JSC, which are all rated 'BBB+', reflects the reduced likelihood of an upgrade of Russia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB+' following the change in the sovereign Outlook. Russia's Country Ceiling captures transfer and convertibility risks and limits the extent to which support from the foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored into their Long-term foreign currency IDRs. The banks' Long-term local currency IDRs, where assigned, also take account of Russian country risks.