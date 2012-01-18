(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - The announcement by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) that tax revenue for 2011 would be 15.4% higher than initially forecast is a positive sign that underscores the government's continued commitment to improving revenue collection by broadening the tax base and increasing compliance as well as modernising the collection system, Fitch Ratings says.

Vigorous economic growth of 13.6% in 2011, according to the government's most recent estimate released late last year, also supported the robust gain in revenue collection. The GRA expects tax revenue to increase by a further 28.3% in the fiscal year 2012/2013.

However, the key near-term consideration for our assessment of Ghana remains the government's ability to contain spending in an election year.

The government forecasts robust growth of 9.4% in 2012, which should help to contain the budget deficit to 4.8% of GDP. But fiscal control has been particularly problematic in previous election years.

Containing spending ahead of elections in December will require political will. The risk of fiscal slippage, through high wage increases - public sector wages constitute the largest single expenditure item in the budget, consuming over 40% of total revenue - and election-related spending, remains significant.

Ghana has already delivered a commendable improvement in its public finances after a period of looser fiscal policy in 2010. Stronger revenue collection figures were complemented by lower-than-budgeted expenditure during the last fiscal year, despite the government's decision to fast track arrears repayments. As a result, the budget deficit was below expectations at 4.8% of GDP.

Gradual fiscal consolidation should help counter the upward creep in debt to GDP seen since 2006, when it fell sharply as Ghana enjoyed debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative.

Structural reforms that reduce the chances of fiscal slippage, such as full cost recovery on utility tariffs, rationalising the civil service pay structure, and expenditure management have progressed. Arrears consolidation is also moving ahead.

Fitch rates Ghana 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. As we have previously said, a continued commitment to fiscal consolidation during the pre-election period and after could contribute towards an eventual positive rating action, should the country's economy remain strong, supported by developments in the oil and gas sector.