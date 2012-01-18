Jan 18 - French banks have increased their deposits by approximately EUR130 billion in 2011 as they try to secure direct deposits and bring their funding back on balance sheet. The additional deposits are partly at the expense of European money market funds.

The banks have increased interest rates on their deposits, especially for introductory periods, to prise investors away from more diversified money market funds. This is a trend we have seen, to a lesser extent, in several European markets. As a result, approximately EUR55bn has left European money market funds in 2011 according to data from Lipper for Investment Management. Approximately EUR31bn of that was from French money market funds.

French banks have also seen US money market funds reduce their exposure by 89% (on a dollar basis) since the end of May 2011.

Funding through deposits is treated more favourably under Basel III's liquidity coverage ratios because most commercial paper is treated as short-term unsecured wholesale funding. When conducting its liquidity stress tests, a bank has to assume that 100% of 30-day commercial paper bought by independent money market funds won't be rolled over at maturity.

The exact treatment of the deposits depends on their terms and conditions and the investor type. For example, deposits with a maturity of greater than 30 days from existing non-financial corporate clients must be discounted by 25% of their value. Deposits from existing retail clients are considered more stable. As a result they have to be discounted by a minimum of 7.5%.

Fitch and banking regulation both acknowledge that some deposits are more stable than others. In Fitch's analysis we typically assume that retail deposits are stable, unless they receive above market interest rates. Corporate deposits, however, are considered to be more likely to leave the bank.

French banks had previously been content with generating commission from their clients and directing them towards off-balance sheet vehicles, such as life insurance policies and money market funds. The growing need for lower cost and stable funds means banks are now directing those clients to bank deposits and in some cases retail bonds as their products mature.

We expect this trend to continue. That said, one possible risk for banks is that savers may be tempted to switch back to life insurance should returns offered on life insurance products increase.