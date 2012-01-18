(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 18 -
-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we affirmed our 'AAA' long-term and
'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the
State of The Netherlands and removed the long-term rating from
CreditWatch negative. The long-term rating now carries a
negative outlook.
-- Consequently, in our view, the risk of a sovereign rating
action triggering a downgrade of Dutch gas transport and
infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie has
reduced.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' long and
short-term corporate credit ratings on Gasunie and removing them
from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and
our view that, over the medium term, Gasunie's financial risk
profile could deteriorate further than we currently anticipate
in our base-case credit scenario.
As previously announced on Jan. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term
corporate credit and 'AA-' senior unsecured debt ratings on
Dutch gas transport and infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse
Gasunie. At the same time, we removed the ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications
on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.
The rating action follows that on the State of The
Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited ratings) on Jan. 13,
2012. For further details, see "The Netherlands Unsolicited
'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed; Off Watch Neg, Outlook Negative,"
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
The 'AA-' long-term rating on Gasunie is based on the
company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at
'a-', and a three-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria
for government-related entities (GREs). The three-notch uplift
reflects our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the
State of The Netherlands would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to Gasunie in the event of financial
distress.
In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a
"high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based
on our assessment of Gasunie's:
-- "Very important" role for the Dutch government, given
Gasunie's strategic importance as the sole owner and operator of
the regulated high-pressure gas transmission network in The
Netherlands. Gasunie also has an important role in implementing
the Dutch government's policy of enhancing the gas
infrastructure networks in The Netherlands and securing the
Dutch supply of gas; and
-- "Strong" link with the state, given our opinion that
Gasunie is likely to remain majority state-owned. It also
reflects the fact that the state is involved in strategic
decisions, but that management is generally independent and
makes autonomous business decisions.
The SACP on Gasunie reflects our assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "excellent" and its financial risk
profile as "significant."
Gasunie's "excellent" business risk profile is based on our
view of the company's generally low-risk and regulated gas
transmission operations and its dominant position in the Dutch
natural gas market. We believe that Gasunie is likely to
generate relatively stable and predictable revenues and EBITDA
from 2012, following the method decisions that revalued its
regulated asset base (RAB) in 2011. The RAB was reset at EUR4.8
billion, which was in line with our expectations. Similarly in
line with our expectations was a significant reduction to EUR395
million from over EUR1 billion of the repayment obligation in
relation to previous tariffs. We understand that Gasunie's 100%
subsidiary Gas Transport Services, among others, has appealed
against the method decisions.
When we consider Gasunie's potential obligation to repay
part of the previous tariffs, we take into account our view that
Gasunie's owner, the Dutch government, is highly likely to
extend financial support to Gasunie, which would largely offset
a repayment. This view is underpinned by our understanding that
the owners are considering selling a minority stake in the
company, with the proceeds going to Gasunie, and also by the
fact that the dividend payout ratio has been reduced. The
dividend payout ratio was lowered to 40% of net income for the
financial year ending Dec. 31, 2010 (from the previous level of
75%), although we understand that it will be nil for 2011 in
view of the net loss that the company is likely to report.
These strengths are partially offset by Gasunie's expansion
of its nonregulated activities, which we believe will cause the
proportion of fully regulated EBITDA to decline to about 90%
over the next four years. That said, while these activities are
not regulated, they are closely linked to Gasunie's gas
infrastructure operations and are generally under long-term
contracts, which add stability and predictability to earnings.