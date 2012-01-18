(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we affirmed our 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the State of The Netherlands and removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative. The long-term rating now carries a negative outlook.

-- Consequently, in our view, the risk of a sovereign rating action triggering a downgrade of Dutch gas transport and infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie has reduced.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' long and short-term corporate credit ratings on Gasunie and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our view that, over the medium term, Gasunie's financial risk profile could deteriorate further than we currently anticipate in our base-case credit scenario.

As previously announced on Jan. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term corporate credit and 'AA-' senior unsecured debt ratings on Dutch gas transport and infrastructure company N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook is negative.

The rating action follows that on the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited ratings) on Jan. 13, 2012. For further details, see "The Netherlands Unsolicited 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed; Off Watch Neg, Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The 'AA-' long-term rating on Gasunie is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a-', and a three-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs). The three-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the State of The Netherlands would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Gasunie in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Gasunie's:

-- "Very important" role for the Dutch government, given Gasunie's strategic importance as the sole owner and operator of the regulated high-pressure gas transmission network in The Netherlands. Gasunie also has an important role in implementing the Dutch government's policy of enhancing the gas infrastructure networks in The Netherlands and securing the Dutch supply of gas; and

-- "Strong" link with the state, given our opinion that Gasunie is likely to remain majority state-owned. It also reflects the fact that the state is involved in strategic decisions, but that management is generally independent and makes autonomous business decisions.

The SACP on Gasunie reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "excellent" and its financial risk profile as "significant."

Gasunie's "excellent" business risk profile is based on our view of the company's generally low-risk and regulated gas transmission operations and its dominant position in the Dutch natural gas market. We believe that Gasunie is likely to generate relatively stable and predictable revenues and EBITDA from 2012, following the method decisions that revalued its regulated asset base (RAB) in 2011. The RAB was reset at EUR4.8 billion, which was in line with our expectations. Similarly in line with our expectations was a significant reduction to EUR395 million from over EUR1 billion of the repayment obligation in relation to previous tariffs. We understand that Gasunie's 100% subsidiary Gas Transport Services, among others, has appealed against the method decisions.

When we consider Gasunie's potential obligation to repay part of the previous tariffs, we take into account our view that Gasunie's owner, the Dutch government, is highly likely to extend financial support to Gasunie, which would largely offset a repayment. This view is underpinned by our understanding that the owners are considering selling a minority stake in the company, with the proceeds going to Gasunie, and also by the fact that the dividend payout ratio has been reduced. The dividend payout ratio was lowered to 40% of net income for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2010 (from the previous level of 75%), although we understand that it will be nil for 2011 in view of the net loss that the company is likely to report.

These strengths are partially offset by Gasunie's expansion of its nonregulated activities, which we believe will cause the proportion of fully regulated EBITDA to decline to about 90% over the next four years. That said, while these activities are not regulated, they are closely linked to Gasunie's gas infrastructure operations and are generally under long-term contracts, which add stability and predictability to earnings.