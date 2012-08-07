Aug 07 Titan Europe 2006-1 p.l.c.

* Moody's downgrades and confirms EMEA CMBS Notes issued by Titan Europe 2006-1 p.l.c.

EUR433.76M A Notes, Confirmed at Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2012 Aa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

EUR112.05M B Notes, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2012 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

EUR39.76M C Notes, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Jul 5, 2011 Downgraded to Ca (sf)