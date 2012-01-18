Jan 18 - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's acquisition of Royal Bank of Scotland's aircraft leasing business will help to strengthen the Japanese bank's modest profitability by making better use of its stable and cheap funding base.

Sumitomo Mitsui, like other Japanese mega banks, is awash with funding because of an ample supply of retail deposits. But the sector faces weak loan demand in its domestic market along with an already low net interest margin, which is weighing on net interest revenue.

This strong deposit base (including a loans/deposits ratio of 78% at end-September 2011, excluding negotiable certificates of deposit) means Sumitomo Mitsui can meet the funding needs of aircraft leasing more easily than Royal Bank of Scotland, which is selling non-core assets as part of a strategy of deleveraging and cutting its reliance on wholesale funding.

We expect aircraft leasing companies to play a larger role in financing new aircraft in the coming years as commercial banks and export credit agencies recede in importance. Aircraft delivery growth is likely to remain strong over the next few years as global passenger traffic and cargo volumes expand.

The acquisition by SMFG and its partner Sumitomo Corporation is part of a broader trend of Japanese banks seeking overseas deals to offset their limited domestic growth prospects. While Asia is likely to be the main focus of these acquisitions, European opportunities will also arise as European banks reduce their risk assets amid the eurozone crisis. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, for example, acquired a project finance asset portfolio from RBS last year.

While we believe these deals will help strengthen margins and earnings at Japanese banks, the scale of future international investment will be constrained by the limited amount of capital that Japanese banks can spare for acquisitions, particularly now that higher core capital is required under the Basel 3 rules.