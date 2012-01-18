(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 -

-- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'A/A-1' on Jan. 13, 2012.

-- We equalize the ratings on Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) with those on Spain to reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that SEPI would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Spanish government in case of need.

-- Consequently, we are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on SEPI to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 7, 2011.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on Spain.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI) to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade reflects a similar action taken on the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1) on Jan. 13, 2012.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we believe that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that SEPI would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Spanish government in the event of financial distress. As a result, we equalize the ratings on SEPI with those on the Kingdom of Spain.

Our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood of support reflects our view that SEPI:

-- Plays a "critical" role for Spain through its public policy mandate; and

-- Has an "integral" link with the Spanish government.

The negative outlook reflects that on Spain.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1'; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012