Aug 07 Titan Europe 2006-2 p.l.c

* Moody's confirms Class A EMEA CMBS Notes issued by Titan Europe 2006-2 p.l.c.

EUR530M Class A Commercial Mortgage Backed

Floating Rate Notes due 2016 Certificate, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 10, 2012 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade