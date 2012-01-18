(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FBS SpA's (FBS) Italian residential and commercial mortgage special servicer ratings at 'RSS2' and 'CSS2', respectively.

The ratings reflect the stable and highly experienced senior management team in place, which remains unchanged since 2010. The ratings also reflect the solid special servicing performance continuing through 2011. Weighted average recovery rates for secured non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios against gross book value (GBV) and the original business plan improved and remain at healthy levels despite the increased seasoning of the servicing portfolio. Resolution timelines have also remained steady, although they remain well above the average seen across other rated peers in the Italian market.

In addition, the training plan was enhanced in 2011 to provide specially designed training programs to asset managers, team leaders and the management team. Although training hours have decreased from those reported in 2010, overall training hours remain above the Fitch benchmark.

FBS is committed to increasing its servicing portfolio. Although the size of the overall servicing portfolio has been in decline since 2009, Fitch notes that at the time of review FBS were in final discussions with a number of third parties surrounding the acquisition of new servicing mandates. This may begin to mitigate previous concerns around a declining and well-seasoned existing portfolio. Fitch will monitor future portfolio acquisitions closely.

FBS also does not have the support of a rated parent, and although revenues increased slightly in 2011, net profit decreased and has followed a declining trend since 2007. In addition, the 2011 internal audit plan was not fully completed, with one audit currently being completed in Q112.

As of October 2011, FBS managed a NPL servicing portfolio of 90,536 loans with a GBV of EUR1.46bn. The portfolio comprised 12 securitised transactions, representing EUR1.35bn or 92% of the total portfolio.

Fitch employed its global and Italian servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the former criteria including a comparison of similar Italian servicers as part of the review process.