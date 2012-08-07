(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 -
Overview
-- We lowered our sovereign credit rating on Slovenia to 'A' from 'A+'
and revised our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to 'group 7' from
'group 6', owing to increased economic risk.
-- We lowered Nova Kreditna Bank Maribor's (NKBM) stand-alone credit
profile to the 'b' category from the 'bb' category because we believe its
financial profile will continue to weaken, in line with the banking system as
a whole.
-- That said, we believe NKBM would receive financial support from the
Slovenian government in case of need, because we view the bank as having high
systemic importance.
-- We are therefore affirming our unsolicited public information rating
on NKBM at 'BBpi'.
Rating Action
On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBpi'
unsolicited public information (pi) rating on Slovenia-based Nova Kreditna
Bank Maribor d.d. (NKBM).
We do not use outlooks or modifiers (+ or -) for pi ratings.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that the government of Slovenia
(A/Negative/A-1) would provide extraordinary financial support to NKBM if
needed. This offsets the negative impact on NKBM's financial profile--and
those of all Slovenian banks--of Slovenia's weakening economic resilience and
what we see as accumulated imbalances, reflected in mounting nonperforming
loans (NPLs) and credit losses for the banking sector (see "Long-Term Rating
On Republic of Slovenia Lowered To 'A'; Outlook Negative," published Aug. 3,
2012, and "BICRA On Slovenia Revised To Group '7' From Group '6'," published
Aug 6, 2012).
We believe NKBM's financial profile, as well as that of the Slovenian banking
system as a whole, will continue to deteriorate. As a result, we have revised
down our assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to the 'b'
category from the 'bb' category.
The lowering of the SACP factors in the negative impact of higher economic
risk in Slovenia on our anchor, which is our starting point for assigning a
bank a long-term rating. We have lowered our anchor for banks operating in
Slovenia to 'bb' from 'bb+'. This reflects our revised Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Slovenia, which we lowered to 'group 7'
from 'group 6'.
That said, we continue to see NKBM as having "high" systemic importance and
Slovenia as supportive toward its banking sector, according to our criteria.
This is because NKBM is the second-largest bank in the country, with a market
share in loans and deposits of around 12%. Therefore, as we continue to factor
in our expectation of extraordinary support from the government, the lowering
of NKBM's SACP has not led to a lowering of our unsolicited pi rating.
NKBM's SACP is affected by weaker asset quality, with rising nonperforming
loans (NPLs, 16.7% in March 2012 compared with 15.7% in 2011 and 12.8% in
2010), and squeezed margins. As a result, NKBM can't generate sufficient
revenues to cover the losses that may arise from these NPLs. On March 31,
2012, NKBM's reserving rate (the proportion of loan loss reserves to NPLs) was
65%, which is low since we expect NPLs to continue rising to more than 18% by
the end of the year. Like other Slovenian banks, NKBM is exposed to highly
leveraged construction and real-estate companies. These borrowers' credit
quality has rapidly weakened since 2008 after years of overheating and
consequent bankruptcies.
In addition, NKBM has limited capacity to generate capital internally. Margins
are historically lower in Slovenia than in Central Eastern Europe, partly
reflecting the dominance of state-owned banks, and are not sufficient to
create buffers to absorb credit losses in recessionary times. NKBM was heavily
loss making in 2011 and we expect it to post another loss and at best a
marginal profit in 2013. Even if NKBM's balance sheet--and therefore its
risk-weighted assets--is shrinking, we believe its capital position will
further deteriorate from the current level in the absence of any capital
increase. We still believe our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio before
diversification should stay at around 5% by the end of 2013, a "moderate"
level according to our criteria.
The unsolicited pi rating on NKBM reflects the 'bb' anchor for a bank
operating predominately in Slovenia, as well as our view that its business
position, funding, and liquidity are neutral factors for the rating, while its
capital and earnings and risk position, are negative factors for the rating.
Related Criteria And Research
-- BICRA On Slovenia Revised To Group '7' From Group '6', Aug. 6, 2012
-- Long-Term Rating On Republic of Slovenia Lowered To 'A'; Outlook
Negative, Aug. 3, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBpi/--/--