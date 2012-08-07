(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We lowered our sovereign credit rating on Slovenia to 'A' from 'A+' and revised our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to 'group 7' from 'group 6', owing to increased economic risk.

-- We lowered Nova Kreditna Bank Maribor's (NKBM) stand-alone credit profile to the 'b' category from the 'bb' category because we believe its financial profile will continue to weaken, in line with the banking system as a whole.

-- That said, we believe NKBM would receive financial support from the Slovenian government in case of need, because we view the bank as having high systemic importance.

-- We are therefore affirming our unsolicited public information rating on NKBM at 'BBpi'.

Rating Action

On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBpi' unsolicited public information (pi) rating on Slovenia-based Nova Kreditna Bank Maribor d.d. (NKBM).

We do not use outlooks or modifiers (+ or -) for pi ratings.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that the government of Slovenia (A/Negative/A-1) would provide extraordinary financial support to NKBM if needed. This offsets the negative impact on NKBM's financial profile--and those of all Slovenian banks--of Slovenia's weakening economic resilience and what we see as accumulated imbalances, reflected in mounting nonperforming loans (NPLs) and credit losses for the banking sector (see "Long-Term Rating On Republic of Slovenia Lowered To 'A'; Outlook Negative," published Aug. 3, 2012, and "BICRA On Slovenia Revised To Group '7' From Group '6'," published Aug 6, 2012).

We believe NKBM's financial profile, as well as that of the Slovenian banking system as a whole, will continue to deteriorate. As a result, we have revised down our assessment of the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to the 'b' category from the 'bb' category.

The lowering of the SACP factors in the negative impact of higher economic risk in Slovenia on our anchor, which is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating. We have lowered our anchor for banks operating in Slovenia to 'bb' from 'bb+'. This reflects our revised Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Slovenia, which we lowered to 'group 7' from 'group 6'.

That said, we continue to see NKBM as having "high" systemic importance and Slovenia as supportive toward its banking sector, according to our criteria. This is because NKBM is the second-largest bank in the country, with a market share in loans and deposits of around 12%. Therefore, as we continue to factor in our expectation of extraordinary support from the government, the lowering of NKBM's SACP has not led to a lowering of our unsolicited pi rating.

NKBM's SACP is affected by weaker asset quality, with rising nonperforming loans (NPLs, 16.7% in March 2012 compared with 15.7% in 2011 and 12.8% in 2010), and squeezed margins. As a result, NKBM can't generate sufficient revenues to cover the losses that may arise from these NPLs. On March 31, 2012, NKBM's reserving rate (the proportion of loan loss reserves to NPLs) was 65%, which is low since we expect NPLs to continue rising to more than 18% by the end of the year. Like other Slovenian banks, NKBM is exposed to highly leveraged construction and real-estate companies. These borrowers' credit quality has rapidly weakened since 2008 after years of overheating and consequent bankruptcies.

In addition, NKBM has limited capacity to generate capital internally. Margins are historically lower in Slovenia than in Central Eastern Europe, partly reflecting the dominance of state-owned banks, and are not sufficient to create buffers to absorb credit losses in recessionary times. NKBM was heavily loss making in 2011 and we expect it to post another loss and at best a marginal profit in 2013. Even if NKBM's balance sheet--and therefore its risk-weighted assets--is shrinking, we believe its capital position will further deteriorate from the current level in the absence of any capital increase. We still believe our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification should stay at around 5% by the end of 2013, a "moderate" level according to our criteria.

The unsolicited pi rating on NKBM reflects the 'bb' anchor for a bank operating predominately in Slovenia, as well as our view that its business position, funding, and liquidity are neutral factors for the rating, while its capital and earnings and risk position, are negative factors for the rating.

