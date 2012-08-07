(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Department of Seine-et-Marne ------------------ 07-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Jul-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

11-Jul-2005 NR/-- NR/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on the French Department of Seine-et-Marne reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French departments, Seine-et-Marne's diversified and wealthy economy, sound budgetary performance, and its "positive" financial management, as our criteria define these terms.

Tempering factors, in our view, are Seine-et-Marne's limited budgetary flexibility and high tax-supported debt burden compared with peers.

Standard & Poor's views Seine-et-Marne's financial management as "positive." We believe the department has a strong ability to control operating expenditure, coupled with clear financial targets, and tight control over the companies that it owns, subsidizes, or whose debt it guarantees.

Seine-et-Marne reports a sound budgetary performance. The department's operating margin represented 11.5% of operating revenues on average over the period 2008-2011, which is high by international standards. Despite huge volatility of property transfer fees during this period and the department's contribution to a new equalization fund, Seine-et-Marne's operating margin remained fairly stable, owing to a tax hike, decreasing interest expenses, and above all, a tighter rein on costs. Excluding the expenses linked to recently assumed responsibilities and interests, operating expenditures grew by a moderate 2.1% on average over 2008-2011.

Investments are gradually decreasing but remained high. In spite of this, the operating margin enabled the department to post modest financing requirements falling below 3% of total revenues in the period 2008-2011.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect Seine-et-Marne's operating margin to gradually shrink to 8% of operating revenues over 2012-2014. This trend takes into account sluggish revenue growth owing to diminishing state transfers coupled with our forecast of stable tax rates and a slump in property transfer fees of 10% in 2012 and 5% in 2013. In addition, we believe that further growing expenditures, especially social expenses, will also contribute to a gradual and contained decline in the operating margin.

However, we anticipate that Seine-et-Marne will post still moderate, albeit slightly increasing, financing requirements (around 4% of total revenues on average over 2012-2014) owing to a more moderate investment level than in previous years (EUR180 million on average compared with EUR190 million over 2009-2011).

At 95% of consolidated operating revenues at year-end 2011, we view Seine-et-Marne's tax-supported debt as high, though slightly lower than in 2008. In our base-case scenario, we expect tax-supported debt to gradually increase to 102% of consolidated operating revenue in 2014.

Although we continue to view the institutional framework under which French departments operate as "predictable and well-balanced," and therefore as a positive for ratings, we also consider Seine-et-Marne's financial flexibility as limited. In particular, a national business tax reform implemented in 2010 hampered Seine-et-Marne's revenue flexibility, with modifiable revenues representing 21% of operating revenues in 2011, compared with 48% before the reform. Flexibility is also limited on expenditures, in our opinion. Operating expenditure accounts for 85% of total expenditure. More than 79% of operating expenditure is rigid, especially staff costs, which account for 21% of operating expenditure, social benefits that take up 19%, the contribution to fire brigades at 11%, and interests at 3%. However, the department has demonstrated its ability to control expenditure growth over recent years, a trend that we expect will recur.

Seine-et-Marne, a department with 1.3 million inhabitants and strong demographic growth, covers half of the Region Ile-de-France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) notably including two significant economic poles: Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport and Marne la Vallee (hosting Eurodisney). Its economy is well diversified and is characterized by a dynamic and growing tertiary sector and a healthy industrial sector. Seine-et-Marne's GDP per capita--115% of the EU-27 average in 2009 (latest Eurostat data)--reflects its attractiveness to both corporates and individuals, largely triggered by its proximity to Paris.