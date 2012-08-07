WRAPUP 1-Trump says Arab leaders warned him Qatar financed radicalism
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Releads with Trump)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Department of Seine-et-Marne ------------------ 07-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: France
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Jul-2012 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
11-Jul-2005 NR/-- NR/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on the French Department of Seine-et-Marne reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French departments, Seine-et-Marne's diversified and wealthy economy, sound budgetary performance, and its "positive" financial management, as our criteria define these terms.
Tempering factors, in our view, are Seine-et-Marne's limited budgetary flexibility and high tax-supported debt burden compared with peers.
Standard & Poor's views Seine-et-Marne's financial management as "positive." We believe the department has a strong ability to control operating expenditure, coupled with clear financial targets, and tight control over the companies that it owns, subsidizes, or whose debt it guarantees.
Seine-et-Marne reports a sound budgetary performance. The department's operating margin represented 11.5% of operating revenues on average over the period 2008-2011, which is high by international standards. Despite huge volatility of property transfer fees during this period and the department's contribution to a new equalization fund, Seine-et-Marne's operating margin remained fairly stable, owing to a tax hike, decreasing interest expenses, and above all, a tighter rein on costs. Excluding the expenses linked to recently assumed responsibilities and interests, operating expenditures grew by a moderate 2.1% on average over 2008-2011.
Investments are gradually decreasing but remained high. In spite of this, the operating margin enabled the department to post modest financing requirements falling below 3% of total revenues in the period 2008-2011.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect Seine-et-Marne's operating margin to gradually shrink to 8% of operating revenues over 2012-2014. This trend takes into account sluggish revenue growth owing to diminishing state transfers coupled with our forecast of stable tax rates and a slump in property transfer fees of 10% in 2012 and 5% in 2013. In addition, we believe that further growing expenditures, especially social expenses, will also contribute to a gradual and contained decline in the operating margin.
However, we anticipate that Seine-et-Marne will post still moderate, albeit slightly increasing, financing requirements (around 4% of total revenues on average over 2012-2014) owing to a more moderate investment level than in previous years (EUR180 million on average compared with EUR190 million over 2009-2011).
At 95% of consolidated operating revenues at year-end 2011, we view Seine-et-Marne's tax-supported debt as high, though slightly lower than in 2008. In our base-case scenario, we expect tax-supported debt to gradually increase to 102% of consolidated operating revenue in 2014.
Although we continue to view the institutional framework under which French departments operate as "predictable and well-balanced," and therefore as a positive for ratings, we also consider Seine-et-Marne's financial flexibility as limited. In particular, a national business tax reform implemented in 2010 hampered Seine-et-Marne's revenue flexibility, with modifiable revenues representing 21% of operating revenues in 2011, compared with 48% before the reform. Flexibility is also limited on expenditures, in our opinion. Operating expenditure accounts for 85% of total expenditure. More than 79% of operating expenditure is rigid, especially staff costs, which account for 21% of operating expenditure, social benefits that take up 19%, the contribution to fire brigades at 11%, and interests at 3%. However, the department has demonstrated its ability to control expenditure growth over recent years, a trend that we expect will recur.
Seine-et-Marne, a department with 1.3 million inhabitants and strong demographic growth, covers half of the Region Ile-de-France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) notably including two significant economic poles: Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport and Marne la Vallee (hosting Eurodisney). Its economy is well diversified and is characterized by a dynamic and growing tertiary sector and a healthy industrial sector. Seine-et-Marne's GDP per capita--115% of the EU-27 average in 2009 (latest Eurostat data)--reflects its attractiveness to both corporates and individuals, largely triggered by its proximity to Paris.
* UAE foreign minister urges rebuilding trust (Releads with Trump)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated Coach Inc.'s new unsecured credit facility and $1,000 million of unsecured notes 'BBB'. The credit facility includes a $900 million revolving loan facility, an $800 million six-month term loan credit facility and a $300 million three-year term loan facility. The revolving loan facility, which expires May 30, 2022, will replace the company's existing $700 million revolving loan facility.