Summary analysis -- Eurofidi Scpa --------------------------------- 07-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Aug-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

10-Feb-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

30-Apr-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

28-Feb-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Eurofidi Scpa--an Italian mutual credit guarantee company or "confidi"--on its assessment of the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), as well as on its opinion that there is moderately high likelihood that the Italian Region of Piedmont (not rated) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Eurofidi in the event of financial distress. Consequently, we factor into the long-term rating on Eurofidi one notch from the SACP for the extraordinary support.

We consider Eurofidi as a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our view of a moderately high likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of Eurofidi's:

-- "Important" role in the Piedmont economy, given its role in implementing regional economic plans and supporting local small and midsize enterprises (SMEs); and

-- "Strong" link with Piedmont, as its largest shareholder with an 18% stake, and which is actively involved in Eurofidi's strategy and provides strong capital support.

Eurofidi's SACP reflects the company's business ties with the major Italian banks, good new business inflows, extensive use of credit risk mitigation instruments, and adequate capital position. The main offsetting factor is the deteriorating quality of its guarantee portfolio, which stems from the prolonged period of difficult domestic economic conditions that particularly affect the SMEs to which Eurofidi offers guarantees on loans. We anticipate a further deterioration in Eurofidi's guarantee quality, which raises the risk of higher losses in the coming years, potentially eroding available reserves and the company's capital position.

With EUR3.7 billion in guarantees outstanding at year-end 2011, Eurofidi is the largest Italian confidi, and offers mutual guarantees to SMEs to facilitate bank lending to them. Eurofidi's home base is in Piedmont, where it maintains a close relationship with the regional government and taps SME development funds. The company has also significantly expanded its guarantee business in neighboring regions, reducing geographic concentration. Although we believe that continued growth outside Piedmont could, over the longer term, potentially weaken the rationale for regional support, we consider this highly unlikely at present, especially given Eurofidi's role in supporting local enterprises during the current economic downturn. Since April 2010, Eurofidi numbers among the financial intermediaries that the Bank of Italy supervises, under Article 107 of Italian banking law.

Apart from Finpiemonte Partecipazioni, Eurofidi's other major shareholders include leading domestic financial institutions--namely UniCredit SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), and Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa SCRL (BBB-/Negative/A-3)--which collectively own 25% of capital and to which the company extended over 80% of its guarantee stock on Dec. 31, 2011. Ties with these major banks represent fundamental business channels for Eurofidi, which also benefits from their credit management capabilities.

Eurofidi extensively employs risk mitigation instruments, such as counterguarantees and maximum loss caps, which significantly reduce its exposure to credit risks. As of December 2011, risk mitigation instruments covered about 71% of total guarantees. Shareholder and regional funds, part of Eurofidi's capital base, cover actual losses annually. The company has materially increased its use of the counterguarantees provided by Italian government fund to support SMEs.