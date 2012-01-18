(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 18 - As part of its continuous surveillance effort, Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Howard Bend Levee District, Missouri (the district):

--$19.8 million levee district refunding and improvement bonds, series 2005 affirmed at 'BBB+';

--$5.4 million (Creve Coeur airport sub-area) levee district improvement bonds, series 2007 affirmed at 'BBB+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations payable solely from a special levee tax (SLT) levied against certain benefited property. The amount of the SLT is proportionate to the benefits conferred upon each parcel. The bonds are also secured by deal-specific, cash-funded debt service reserve funds (DSRF) equal to the IRS standard.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

SIGNIFICANT TAXPAYER CONCENTRATION: Both series of bonds display considerable taxpayer concentration with the top 10 payers accounting for at least 80% of total collections. The number of taxpayers obligated to repay both series is also extremely limited.

ADEQUATE TAX COLLECTIONS: Tax collections are near 100%. However, potential cash flow vulnerabilities exist as a result of the tax levy process.

STRONG RESERVES: The district continues to maintain healthy reserves totaling $9 million, which include series-specific dedicated DSRFs as well as funds reserved for capital improvements that may be used for debt service costs. The strong reserves are enhanced by the limited operations of the district.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

DECLINES IN TAX COLLECTION: The continued timely payment of the SLT by the top taxpayers is essential to avoid major cash flow disruption.

EROSION OF CASH BALANCES: Continued maintenance of the high level of reserves, which add significant financial flexibility to the district, is critical to the current rating level.

CREDIT PROFILE

The district, which encompasses a 2.1 square mile area located 20 miles northwest of St. Louis, was incorporated in 1987 to protect and reclaim land from wash and bank erosion and water overflow. The local economy is driven primarily by agriculture and gaming. Harrah's Maryland Heights Casino (Harrah's), which opened in March 1997, is the area's largest employer with roughly 1,600 employees.

Taxpayer concentration is a significant credit concern. Harrah's accounts for 48% of the total STL on the series 2005 bonds and the top 10 taxpayers account for 82%. The top taxpayer for the series 2007 bonds accounts for 18% of the total SLT and the top 10 85%. Furthermore, there are a finite number of taxpayers, especially for the series 2007 bonds. Overall, the SLT is levied on just 90 benefited properties associated with the series 2005 transaction and only 19 benefited properties associated with the series 2007 transaction.

The bonds are special limited obligations payable solely from a SLT levied on certain property in proportion to the benefits conferred upon each parcel. The district is required to impose the SLT in an amount sufficient to pay debt service on the bonds. If at any time the SLT is insufficient, the district is required to increase the tax as may be necessary to pay debt service. However, the levy on any one taxpayer cannot exceed the proportionate benefit conferred upon its parcel. Otherwise stated, the percentage of debt service allocated to each taxpayer is fixed based on the 'proportionate benefit'. An emergency clause exists which allows the district to levy the SLT at a rate 10% above the debt service requirement tax rate without violating the 'proportionate benefit' section, providing certain additional assurance to bondholders.

Fitch notes the potential for cash flow volatility should a major taxpayer fail to pay the SLT as the district would need to seek a readjustment of benefits on all parcels reflecting the diminished benefit conferred to the delinquent taxpayer and reallocate the tax on a pro-rata basis based on the new benefit assessment. This reassessment would take time and the delinquent taxpayer's tax shortfall would need to be plugged with excess funds on hand or the debt service reserve.

As of June 30, 2010, the district's financial position was strong with a total governmental fund balance (general and debt service funds) at 384% of total spending. The restricted fund balance consisted of approximately $4 million in deal-specific DSRFs and funds collected for debt service as well as $4 million in funds available for capital improvements and/or debt service. Approximately $1.4 million of fund balance was utilized in fiscal 2011 to make levee improvements.

The district's ongoing operations are limited, with the bulk of total expenditures consisting of debt service costs. SLTs are collected by the county collector, and unpaid taxes result in a lien placed upon the delinquent parcel of land. Despite the currently difficult economic environment, tax collection rates have exceeded 98% over the last four years and were above 99% for the last two years.