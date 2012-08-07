Aug 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its counterparty credit ratings
on Standard Chartered PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and its subsidiaries, including Standard
Chartered Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+) and others, are currently unaffected by the New York
state bank regulator's assessment that the banking group violated the law.
The extent of the legal and regulatory actions against the group is yet to be
certain. The state of New York's Department of Financial Services ordered the
bank to explain its position on Aug. 15. Although the bank's operations and
revenue sources are largely concentrated in Asia, we will continue to monitor
the corresponding implication of the bank's operational risk management, and
the potential impact on the bank's reputation, revenue-generating capability,
and profitability.
