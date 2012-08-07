(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 - The Indian government will push through some emergency fixes in response to the
recent power outages, which affected 600 million people in northern India, but the much needed
long-term solution will take two years or more to put in place, Fitch Ratings says.
We expect the government to immediately implement short-term reforms, such as better grid
discipline via increasing incentives and penalties. These will go some way to reducing the risks
of such large-scale outages happening again, but significant structural changes are needed and
these cannot be made within one or two years.
Fixing the poor financial condition of the utilities so that they can upgrade their
infrastructure and improve their operating performance, and improving the supply of coal for the
generation of power both require long-term measures.
The government is already in the advanced stages of formulating a long-term plan for
restructuring the debt of state power utilities in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya
Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. The proposed packages seek to shift half of the
debt burden to the respective state government, and to postpone repayment of principal by three
years to allow loss-making utilities to achieve an operational and financial turnaround.
Structural reforms focussed on regulation, tariff and technical inefficiencies will accompany
financial restructuring so as to restore the viability of the state power utilities.
The government has also made some headway in improving the supply of coal, although a lot
more is needed before this aspect of the power shortages is resolved. State-owned coal producer
Coal India Limited (CIL) has agreed to enter into fuel-supply agreements with 48 new
projects, albeit with a very low penalty (0.01%) for non-supply. CIL is actively considering a
higher penalty clause that will kick in for supplies lower than 65% of the contracted quantity,
which the government is pushing. The government is also trying to facilitate additional coal
supplies of 15% to these new projects by asking CIL to import coal.
The power outages will have strengthened the government's mandate to consider more radical
options. We expect the government to look at opening up the coal sector to private mining
companies and reforming the way it sells new blocks of coal. CIL may also be persuaded to start
investing in coal assets abroad. These changes will not be immediate, but are likely.