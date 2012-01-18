Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Finning International Inc.'s (BBB+/Stable/--) announcement that it will acquire the former Bucyrus distribution and support business from Caterpillar Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) in its territories across western Canada, South America, the U.K., and Ireland (for approximately US$465 million) will not affect the ratings or outlook on the company. Finning plans to fund the purchase with U.S. and Canadian dollar-denominated term debt. If completed as proposed, the transaction will result in a deterioration of Finning's pro forma credit measures, with Standard & Poor's expecting year-end 2012 fully adjusted leverage to be 2.5x-2.8x; however, this will remain within our expectations at the current rating level.

Furthermore, providing some offset to the expected weaker credit measures is our belief that the introduction of the Bucyrus distribution business will strengthen Finning's business risk profile because it will provide the company with a new growth opportunity as well as strengthen its market position within the mining sector, which is Finning's largest end market. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Finning will benefit from strong market demand resulting in higher cash flows from operations; and its credit measures will improve looking forward to 2013. We expect the company will maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA below 3x and adjusted funds from operations to debt above 30% for the 'BBB+' rating. Should financial measures deteriorate beyond these thresholds on a sustained basis, Standard & Poor's could consider lowering the ratings.