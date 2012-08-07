Aug 07 -

OVERVIEW

-- On July 19, 2012, we lowered to 'B+ (sf)' our long-term issuer credit rating on Permanent TSB--the bank account and interest rate swap provider in Fastnet Securities 2 and Fastnet Securities 4.

-- Based on the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have today lowered to 'B+ (sf)' all of our ratings in both transactions.

-- Fastnet Securities 2 and Fastnet Securities 4 are Irish RMBS transactions originated by Permanent TSB.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of notes in Fastnet Securities 2 PLC and Fastnet Securities 4 Ltd., which are Irish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our July 19, 2012 downgrade to B+/Negative/B from BB-/Watch Neg/B of Permanent TSB PLC--the bank account and interest rate swap provider in both transactions (see "Ireland-Based Permanent TSB PLC Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'B+' On Restructuring Plan; Outlook Negative").

We do not consider the counterparty replacement language in the transaction documents to be in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Based on the application of these criteria, we have therefore capped all of our ratings in these two transactions at our 'B+' long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Permanent TSB.

As a result, we have today lowered to 'B+ (sf)' from 'BB- (sf)' all of our ratings in Fastnet Securities 2 and Fastnet Securities 4.

Each of these transactions is backed by a pool of first-lien residential mortgage loans in the Republic of Ireland, originated by Permanent TSB PLC.

