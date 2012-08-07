Aug 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- On July 19, 2012, we lowered to 'B+ (sf)' our long-term issuer credit
rating on Permanent TSB--the bank account and interest rate swap provider in
Fastnet Securities 2 and Fastnet Securities 4.
-- Based on the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have
today lowered to 'B+ (sf)' all of our ratings in both transactions.
-- Fastnet Securities 2 and Fastnet Securities 4 are Irish RMBS
transactions originated by Permanent TSB.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on all classes of notes
in Fastnet Securities 2 PLC and Fastnet Securities 4 Ltd., which are Irish residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our July 19, 2012 downgrade to B+/Negative/B
from BB-/Watch Neg/B of Permanent TSB PLC--the bank account and interest rate
swap provider in both transactions (see "Ireland-Based Permanent TSB PLC
Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'B+' On Restructuring Plan; Outlook Negative").
We do not consider the counterparty replacement language in the transaction
documents to be in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty
Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Based
on the application of these criteria, we have therefore capped all of our
ratings in these two transactions at our 'B+' long-term issuer credit rating
(ICR) on Permanent TSB.
As a result, we have today lowered to 'B+ (sf)' from 'BB- (sf)' all of our
ratings in Fastnet Securities 2 and Fastnet Securities 4.
Each of these transactions is backed by a pool of first-lien residential
mortgage loans in the Republic of Ireland, originated by Permanent TSB PLC.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
Fastnet Securities 2 PLC
EUR2.15 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Due 2043
A2 B+ (sf) BB- (sf)
B B+ (sf) BB- (sf)
C B+ (sf) BB- (sf)
D B+ (sf) BB- (sf)
Fastnet Securities 4 Ltd.
EUR6.5 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Due 2050
A1 B+ (sf) BB- (sf)
A2 B+ (sf) BB- (sf)
A3 B+ (sf) BB- (sf)