(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 07 -

Overview

-- Serbia's twin fiscal and external deficits have deteriorated in the first half of this year.

-- Weaker export performance and rising interest payments have seen the current account deteriorate, and we also estimate a 1.5% of GDP outflow of currency and deposit funding of foreign bank subsidiaries in the first five months, largely financed by drawing down reserves.

-- Legislative changes may see the Serbian central bank's effectiveness and independence reduced, undermining monetary stability.

-- We have therefore lowered our long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Serbia to 'BB-' from 'BB'. We are affirming the short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Serbia's twin fiscal and external deficits could create greater vulnerabilities, complicated by domestic institutional interference and financial spillovers from the eurozone.

Rating Action

On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Serbia by one notch to 'BB-'. The outlook is negative.

The recovery rating is '4'. We have revised the transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment to 'BB-'.