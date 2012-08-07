Aug 07 -

OVERVIEW

-- Anderson Valley II CDO's portfolio has experienced further credit events since our previous review, which have reduced the collateral available for repaying the notes.

-- We have lowered our ratings on Anderson Valley II CDO's class S-1 and A-1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class B-1, C-1, and D-1 notes.

-- Anderson Valley II CDO is a cash flow CDO with a portfolio of primarily investment-grade corporate and sovereign entities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Anderson Valley II CDO PLC's class S-1 and A-1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class B-1, C-1, and D-1 notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review in October 2010, using information from the latest trustee report dated June 20, 2012. They reflect further credit events in the portfolio, which have reduced the collateral available for repaying the notes.