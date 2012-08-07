Aug 07 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Harbourmaster CLO 4's performance, in light of recent transaction developments, using data from the trustee reports and our cash flow analysis.

-- We have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 CDO cash flow criteria.

-- We believe the credit enhancement available to the class A-1 notes has improved and, following our analysis, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the notes.

-- Harbourmaster CLO 4 is a single-currency cash flow CDO transaction that securitizes leveraged loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on Harbourmaster CLO 4 B.V.'s class A-1 notes.

Harbourmaster CLO 4 is a single-currency cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction, backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. Harbourmaster CLO 4 issued on Oct. 28, 2004, was managed by Harbourmaster Capital Ltd., now renamed Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Europe Ltd.

Today's rating action follows our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review in June 2011 (see "Rating Raised On European CDO Transaction Harbourmaster CLO 4's Class A1 Notes As Credit Enhancement Improves," published on June 7, 2011).