Aug 07 - In its latest quarterly EMEA snapshot Fitch Ratings reports that it has lowered its forecasts for overall 2012 EMEA structured finance (SF) issuance by EUR75bn, largely the result of uncertainty over new issuance volumes from UK RMBS and continued 'paralysis' among the peripheral eurozone countries.

In his article 'Market Pulse', Philip Walsh, Head of Business & Relationship Management for EMEA SF, notes that issuance for the first six months of 2012 is already more than 30% lower than the same period in 2011. Much of that reduction is the result of minimal volume from Spain, previously a prolific source of issuance, and virtually nothing from Portugal, Ireland and Greece. Of the so-called peripheral eurozone countries, only Italy has seen volumes grow but that has still fallen since the end of the first quarter. Fitch measures total volumes as including notes repo'd with the ECB. The agency previously was forecasting total volumes of EUR300bn-EUR350bn and this range has now been reduced to EUR225bn-EUR275bn.

For the first six months RMBS issuance from the UK and the Netherlands has continued to be the cornerstone of the market, much of this paper targeted at public placement rather than the ECB repo scheme. But even UK issuance is under threat now that the Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) is in place. It operates from 1 August this year to 31 December 2013.

The FLS offers UK banks the ability to draw down funds in respect of its lending to households and businesses. Although designed to fund new lending to kick-start the economy, it can also be used to fund up to 5% of banks' existing portfolios of such loans. Funding costs vary from 0.25% and 1.5% over the Treasury bill repo rate, currently about 0.5%, so an all in cost of 0.75% to 2%. This compares favourably, certainly at the low end, with the typical pricing of 'AAA' rated RMBS, around 1.5% over LIBOR. The exact cost of funding depends on the extent to which a bank's lending shrinks - no shrinkage would incur the lowest cost, shrinkage of 5% or more the highest.

The exact impact on issuance volumes is difficult to estimate but the expectation is that regular issuers will continue to issue, albeit in lower volume, but otherwise issuance will be opportunistic. Fitch considers a reduction in the full year forecast a prudent measure in these circumstances, especially as the continued paralysis of the eurozone means issuance from other countries is also unlikely to fill any gap.

