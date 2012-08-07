Aug 07 -

Summary analysis -- Man Group PLC
07-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Investment

Offices

Mult. CUSIP6: 56164U

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

24-Nov-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-Sep-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Man Group PLC (Man) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its long track record and the breadth of its product offering in alternative investment management. Man's high fee margins relative to traditional asset managers and strong distribution capabilities also support the rating, in our view. Offsetting these factors are uneven investment performance in key products, weak net fund flows, weak gross debt service and leverage metrics by our measures, and the complexity of its risk profile compared with traditional asset managers. In our view, there is also potential reputation risk associated with pressure from shareholders, which could make it more difficult to execute a turnaround in net fund flows.