(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan's Fina Finance & Trading Co. Ltd. (Fina) a
National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(twn)' and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(twn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fina's 'A-(twn)' rating is notched one level below its parent's (Chailease
Finance Co. Ltd; rated 'BBB-'/'A(twn)'/Stable), reflecting the high level of
linkages between the two. These linkages are underlined by Fina's integral role
in the group's dominant franchise in Taiwan's leasing and instalment finance
sector, Chailease's full ownership and management control, and moderately high
level of integration in credit risk management.
Alignment of liquidity risk management between the two is constrained by Fina's
restricted access to capital markets due to its small size and its refinancing
risk arising from its reliance on bank funding. However, this is somewhat
alleviated by strong implicit parent support and by Fina's resilient franchise,
which allows it to fund itself without parent guarantees.
The Stable Outlook is underpinned by the parent's ongoing ordinary support and
willingness to inject capital to fund Fina's growth (as evident in the recent
recapitalisation in December 2011), given Fina's strategic importance within the
group.
As with Chailease, upgrade of Fina is unlikely in the near- to medium-term as
its parent's rating is constrained by its small size relative to global peers.
Negative rating drivers would be material adverse changes of the linkages
between the two, including ownership dilution, reduced strategic importance of
Fina within the group and Fina's risk management system diverging from the
group's.
Established in 1987 and fully owned by Chailease, Fina specialises in the
instalment finance of construction machinery and equipment for Taiwanese SMEs,
mainly in public infrastructure, with a market share of above 40% in 2011.