(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan's Fina Finance & Trading Co. Ltd. (Fina) a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(twn)' and a National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Fina's 'A-(twn)' rating is notched one level below its parent's (Chailease Finance Co. Ltd; rated 'BBB-'/'A(twn)'/Stable), reflecting the high level of linkages between the two. These linkages are underlined by Fina's integral role in the group's dominant franchise in Taiwan's leasing and instalment finance sector, Chailease's full ownership and management control, and moderately high level of integration in credit risk management.

Alignment of liquidity risk management between the two is constrained by Fina's restricted access to capital markets due to its small size and its refinancing risk arising from its reliance on bank funding. However, this is somewhat alleviated by strong implicit parent support and by Fina's resilient franchise, which allows it to fund itself without parent guarantees.

The Stable Outlook is underpinned by the parent's ongoing ordinary support and willingness to inject capital to fund Fina's growth (as evident in the recent recapitalisation in December 2011), given Fina's strategic importance within the group.

As with Chailease, upgrade of Fina is unlikely in the near- to medium-term as its parent's rating is constrained by its small size relative to global peers. Negative rating drivers would be material adverse changes of the linkages between the two, including ownership dilution, reduced strategic importance of Fina within the group and Fina's risk management system diverging from the group's.

Established in 1987 and fully owned by Chailease, Fina specialises in the instalment finance of construction machinery and equipment for Taiwanese SMEs, mainly in public infrastructure, with a market share of above 40% in 2011.