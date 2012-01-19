Jan 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Negative/A-1) are unaffected by SMFG's acquisition of an
aircraft leasing business from The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS;
A-/Stable/A-2). The ratings on SMFG's operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC;
A+/Negative/A-1), are also unaffected by the acquisition.
SMFG has announced that it will acquire RBS's aircraft leasing business with total assets of
approximately JPY550 billion. Although we expect the investment to have a negative impact on
SMFG's capital ratio due to an increase in risk assets and goodwill, we believe the impact will
be limited. In addition, we expect the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to be maintained above
5.5%. We consider the credit quality of the leasing portfolio as adequate, in light of the small
to midsize aircrafts leased as well as a client base comprising globally diversified airline
companies. Upon completion of the acquisition, SMFG, together with its partner, Sumitomo Corp.
(A/Stable/A-1), will own the world's fourth-largest aviation leasing business. Although
aircraft leasing is generally considered a business with low return and limited risk, we expect
the entity that SMFG is acquiring to have higher profitability than its overall business. We
estimate the group's return on assets (ROA) to be in the range of 0.3%-0.4%, while SMFG's
estimate for the ROA of the acquired business is 2%.
In addition to the acquisition of RBS's aircraft leasing business, SMBC announced on Jan. 18
that it will also invest US$93 million on a 5% stake in U.S. investment bank Moelis & Co. SMFG
has said that it plans to further expand its overseas exposure if there should be opportunities
in the future. In light of its overseas risk exposure, we believe the group may see an increase
in risk assets if the yen suffers significant depreciation. We also believe the group faces a
risk of increased complexity in managing its diverse overseas assets. Nevertheless, these risks
are reflected in the 'a' stand-alone credit profile of SMBC. We expect SMFG's capital and
earning score to remain moderate in the medium term (suggesting that its risk-adjusted capital
ratio is expected to be in the 5.5%-6.5% range). Nevertheless, if the group expands its
investments in a short period of time and weakens its capitalization, the ratings on SMFG may be
negatively affected.