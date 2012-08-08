(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Tokai Labour Bank Series 3 to 7 are RMBS transactions, the trust certificates of which are backed by pools of housing loan receivables that Tokai Labour Bank originated.

-- Tokai Labour Bank Series 3 to 7 are transactions where government-sponsored deposit insurance would, in our view, mitigate commingling risk. Under our updated criteria, we expect the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan (DIC) to mitigate the commingling risk of such transactions--even if the ratings on the transactions are above that on DIC--through its support of ultimate, but not timely, repayment of the rated securities.

-- We have upgraded 63 tranches of Tokai Labour Bank series 3 to 7 and affirmed our ratings on 163 tranches issued under these transactions. At the same time, we have removed our ratings on 51 tranches from CreditWatch positive.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on 63 tranches and affirmed its ratings on 163 tranches of trust certificates issued under the Tokai Labour Bank Series 3 to 7 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates (Tokai Labour Bank Series 3 to 7) transactions. At the same time, we removed the ratings on 51 tranches of certificates issued under these transactions from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on June 14, 2012 (see list below).

On May 31, 2012, we published our updated criteria for assessing counterparty and supporting party risk (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).