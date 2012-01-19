Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Lifestyle International Holdings Limited's (Lifestyle) USD senior unsecured bonds a final rating of 'BBB-'. The notes are issued by LS Finance (2017) Limited and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Lifestyle ('BBB-'/Stable).

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 9 January 2012.

The ratings reflect Lifestyle's leading position among Hong Kong department stores, supported by strong brand names - "Sogo" and "JiuGuang", as well as its strong and stable cash flow and EBITDA generation, particularly from Sogo Causeway Bay. The ratings also reflect concentration risk and reliance on Sogo Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, which generated over 70% of group's total sales from 2008-2010.