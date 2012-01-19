(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The ING group announced that it has revised the base case for the divestment of its European and Asian insurance and investment management businesses.

-- As a result, the Asian insurance and investment management businesses are likely to be divested separately from the European businesses before the end of 2013.

-- Therefore, we removed one notch of support to the stand-alone credit profile on ING Life Japan and lowered the ratings to 'BBB+'.

-- The outlook is developing, reflecting uncertainty over ING Life Japan's future ownership and downside risks to its business and financial profile due to the planned separation from the group.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on ING Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (ING Life Japan) to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The downgrade follows an announcement by ING Groep N.V. (A/Stable/A-1) of its revised restructuring plans, and reflects the likelihood that its Asian insurance and investment management businesses are likely to be divested separately from its European businesses before the end of 2013. As a result, we removed one notch of support to the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on ING Life Japan. The outlook is developing.

The ING group announced on Jan. 12, 2012, that it was revising the base case for two IPOs relating to the divestment of its insurance and investment management operations--one for the U.S. business and the other for the European and Asian businesses. The revision was due to an uncertain economic outlook and turbulent financial markets, especially in Europe. According to the announcement, the ING group will continue to prepare a standalone future for its European insurance and investment management businesses, including an IPO. On the other hand, the group says it is exploring other options for its Asian insurance and investment management businesses.

Under our group rating methodology, we consider ING Life Japan as well as the ING group's insurance operations as "not strategically important" to the group. We had incorporated one notch of group support above ING Life Japan's SACP, because we believed that it could expect to receive some degree of support from the group, as demonstrated by previous financial support through capital injections, as well as reinsurance support to the single premium variable annuity (SPVA) block. However, in our current view, we see likelihood for the Asian insurance and investment management businesses to be divested separately from the European operations before the end of 2013, following the group's recent announcement. Therefore, we removed one notch of support to the SACP on ING Life Japan and downgraded the company to 'BBB+', the same level as its SACP.

ING Life Japan has been focusing on its core strategy to expand its business in the corporate-owned life insurance (COLI) market, and to achieve sufficient product diversification. It has also been focusing on channel partnering by restarting sales of individual insurance products, such as SPVA and single premium whole-life health through bank channels. Although it achieved solid sales in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011) and in the first half fiscal 2011 (April 1, 2011 through Sept. 30, 2011), we currently see uncertainty for ING Life Japan's future due to the group's revised restructuring plans. In our view, there is a lack of clarity on the extent of negative impact on ING Life Japan's future competitive position and financial profile, especially capital and financial flexibility, following the group's revised plans.

The developing outlook reflects uncertainty over ING Life Japan's future ownership as well as downside risks to its business and financial profile due to its planned separation from the group. Under our group rating methodology, we may raise or lower the ratings on ING Life Japan, depending on the financial strength of its future owner and our assessment of its strategic importance under a new parental structure. We may also lower the ratings on the company if its SACP weakens due to a decline in its competitive position as a result of a slowdown in annualized premiums for new policies, relative to the market, or if its SACP weakens due to deterioration of its capitalization and financial flexibility.

