Jan 19 - Uncertainties about sovereign debt as well as scarce and expensive debt financing could drive the European corporate default rate above 6% over the coming quarters, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in two new reports outlining our European corporate credit outlook.

Standard & Poor's base-case European speculative-grade default forecast of 6.1% for the full year would equate to 41 companies in our rated universe defaulting by the end of the year, up from 4.8% at the end of 2011. However, in a downside scenario, the default rate may climb to 8.4% or even higher if the economic and financing environment deteriorates further due to a deeper or more protracted recession in Europe. Our rated universe comprises 676 speculative-grade companies (rated 'BB+' or below) domiciled in the EU27 countries plus Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland with either public credit ratings or private credit estimates.

Our base-case scenario represents a modest upward revision to our previous forecast of 5.5%-7.5% at the start of 2010. However, prospective defaults would remain well below the peaks reached in the third quarter of 2009, when the trailing 12-month default rate hit 14.7% in Europe.

What's more, we predict that publicly rated investment-grade and higher rated speculative-grade European corporates in most sectors are better positioned to cope with a technical recession than they were in the fourth quarter of 2009, having adopted more conservative financial policies to reduce leverage following the 2008/2009 financial crisis. "We believe that companies that sell goods and services globally should be better insulated from the turbulence engulfing the eurozone, irrespective of industry-specific cycles that usually prevail over credit developments, because they'll be able to rely on continued relatively strong growth in emerging markets and other commodity-producing countries," said Paul Watters, head of corporate research at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

"Nonetheless, country risks will likely weigh on the credit fortunes of more domestic-oriented European companies, especially those with significant exposure to economies that are hardest hit by the sovereign debt crisis, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain," Mr. Watters added.

Under Standard & Poor's base-case economic forecast, we expect that growth as a whole will slide to 0.4% in 2012 and that the eurozone could experience a mild recession in the first half of the year. We see a 40% chance of a deeper recession materializing and anticipate that monetary policy in Europe will stay unconventional and highly stimulative until 2013 at least, to mitigate the ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts by Eurozone governments and boost credit support for banks and households.

The reports, titled "Eurozone Risks Will Weigh On Corporates If They Can't Find Growth Globally" and "European Corporate Defaults Likely To Rise In 2012 On Gloomy Business And Financing Prospects," outline Standard & Poor's predictions for credit quality in the European corporate and leveraged finance sectors in 2012. Our key expectations include:

-- European companies with localized operations in countries hardest hit by weak consumer demand and austerity measures will be most exposed to rating downgrades.

-- Most rated European investment-grade companies have taken advantage of improved financial market conditions prior to July 2011 to refinance their debt and strengthen their liquidity profiles and are expected to retain steady access to debt capital markets in the year ahead. However, ongoing economic uncertainty, volatile financial markets and competing demands for wholesale funding from governments and banks will create execution challenges and translate into higher risk premiums overall.

-- Investor appetite for European speculative-grade rated issuers is likely to be less voracious than in recent years given the prevailing economic uncertainty. Weaker, 'B' rated companies, and even those in the 'BB' category with high country exposure to the periphery still to complete refinancing ahead of 2012-13 maturities could face particular difficulties in 2012.

-- The ongoing regulatory changes relating to Basel III and Solvency II will continue to shift the provision of corporate term funding away from banks toward the bond market. Over the longer term, we think that as banks' business models adapt to a lower leveraged and more capital-intensive regulatory environment, they will likely further ration credit to European companies.

-- Most of Standard & Poor's privately rated companies are heavily reliant on either internally generated cash flow or debt financing from leveraged counterparties, namely banks and CLOs. Yet, banks currently face the challenges of higher funding costs and a more demanding regulatory environment, while existing CLO investors will have declining capacity to refinance debt of their portfolio companies as they reach the end of their reinvestment periods by 2014. At the end of December 2011, nearly 50% of our private credit estimate portfolio had private credit estimate scores of 'b-' or 'ccc', up from 45.2% at the end of 2010. A substantial portion of about 57% of the 167 credit estimates that have defaulted since the end of 2007 remain highly vulnerable to defaulting again.

"We believe the default rate over the past two years was artificially depressed by the accommodating behavior of senior lenders more interested in minimizing book losses while at the same time capitalizing on amendment fees and higher spreads, but there are signs that the phoney war of forbearance may finally be coming to an end," said Mr. Watters. "The policy of temporary relief by senior lenders for borrowers in distress is reaching its limits, given the proximity to principal maturity dates in 2013-2014 and the pressure on banks to improve the quality of assets on their balance sheets."