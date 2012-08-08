(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on India-based Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd's INR4,500m senior project bank loan to Negative from Stable. The loan has been affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'.

IDTL is an SPV, incorporated to implement a lane expansion (from four to six lanes) project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis under a 25-year concession from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI; 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). IDTL is owned by Gayatri Group (74%) and DLF Infra Holding (26%). The project cost is estimated at INR6,000m, which is being funded by a term loan of INR4,500m and sponsor contribution of INR600m. Expected net toll revenue of INR900m during construction will also fund the project. IDTL is allowed to toll during the construction stage of the project.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's concerns over the long-term revenue profile of the road and the near-term funding gap in construction costs considering the significant underperformance in traffic and toll revenue during the construction phase. Net toll revenue during the first financial year (from September 2011 to March 2012) of construction was around 55% of the management's expectation.

On the basis of a more recent traffic study commissioned by the sponsor in 2011, there have been substantial diversions through the old NH3 that passes through Indore, perhaps because of construction activity in the Indore by-pass road. Fitch expects traffic on the project road to reach closer to originally forecasted levels upon completion of the lane expansion, though actual sustainable traffic levels will become clearer only after the commencement of commercial operations.

The rating may be downgraded if the trajectory of traffic ramp-up is not satisfactory or if there are any delays or deficiencies in equity infusion over the next 12-18 months to ensure timely project completion.

According to the lender's engineer's report of May 2012, the actual construction progress (33 %) is ahead of schedule (22%) and some portion of the land required including for toll plazas has been acquired.

Sponsor equity may be necessitated in the absence of a strong traffic ramp-up considering the extremely thin coverage ratios in Fitch's base case. IDTL will have to make a fixed monthly premium payment to NHAI (annually INR241m with a yearly escalation rate of 5%) which further limits the project's cash flow flexibility. The project is also exposed to a variable interest rate and fluctuations in inflation, as toll rates are partially linked to the wholesale price index. Fitch takes comfort from the loan documents stipulating that the sponsor will fund any shortfall in cash flows during construction.

IDTL's ability to absorb materially low traffic levels or high financing costs is limited. That being said, the project has a negotiated fixed interest rate of 10.75% till commercial operations date (COD: March 2014). After COD, a three-month debt service reserve account, major maintenance annual provision and dividend distribution restriction (below debt service coverage ratio of 1.10x) provide a marginal cushion.