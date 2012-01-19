(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank's (BHB,
'A+'/Stable/F1+) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'.
The affirmation follows the agency's review of the cover pool's credit risk and
the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.
The Pfandbriefe rating is based on the issuers Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 7.3%, the
combination of which enables BHB's public sector Pfandbriefe to be rated up to
'AAA' on probability of default (PD) basis, given that overcollateralisation
(OC) between the cover assets and the bonds is sufficient to sustain the 'AAA'
stress level. All else being equal, BHB's public sector Pfandbriefe rating can
be maintained at 'AAA' when factoring in recoveries given default, if the issuer
is rated at least 'BBB'.
Following a detailed analysis using line-by-line information received from the
issuer, Fitch has revised its view on the level of nominal OC supporting a 'AAA'
rating on the public sector Pfandbriefe to 11.1% from 11.5%. The OC supporting
the rating will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets
relative to outstanding Pfandbriefe which can change over time, even in the
absence of new issuances.
As of 30 September 2011, BHB's outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to
EUR7.2bn and were secured by a cover pool of EUR8.2bn, resulting in a nominal OC
of 13.7%. In its analysis, Fitch takes into account the lowest nominal OC that
could be observed in the past 12 months, which is 13.4%, which is higher than
the OC supporting the AAA rating. Therefore the 'AAA' rating on PD basis can be
affirmed.
The rating is credit linked to Germany, as around 81% of the assets in the cover
pool are directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its
federal states. The portfolio's exposure to non-'AAA' countries represents less
than 2%. In a 'AAA'-rating scenario, Fitch has calculated an expected credit
loss of 2.1% whereby the rating default rate (RDR) and the rating recovery rate
(RRR) for this scenario are 3.3% and 35.6% respectively.
All assets and Pfandbriefe are denominated in euros except for a marginal
portion of CHF2.9m on the asset side representing less than 0.01% of the cover
pool. The programme has a notable open interest position, as around 15% of the
assets are floating rate compared to only 6.6% of the Pfandbriefe. The existing
market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives. The residual weighted
average life of the cover assets is around 4.5 years, compared to 5.7 years of
the Pfandbriefe. Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the
expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com