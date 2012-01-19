BRIEF-Logan Property says Shenzhen Logan enters agreement with Logan Foundation
* Shenzhen Logan entered into master pre-delivery property service agreement with Logan Foundation
Jan 19 Kutxabank
* Moody's assigns Baa1/P-2/C- to Kutxabank; outlook negative
June 13 Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus Group said it had terminated any talks regarding a partial or full sale of the company, nearly three months after embarking on a plan seeking strategic alternatives.