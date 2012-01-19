(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based CtrlS Datacenters Limited's National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. CtrlS's INR2,663m term loan facilities have been affirmed at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'.

The ratings continue to reflect CtrlS's high financial leverage (debt/EBITDA: 21.61x in FY11 (end-March 2011), FY10: 13.10x), due to its ongoing capex programme to set up datacenters in Delhi and Mumbai (national project). However, Fitch expects the leverage to fall from current levels with the completion of the project. Some comfort is drawn from the fact that the company has already tied up customers for 50% of the Mumbai datacenter and is in final stages of tying up the remaining space.

The ratings also reflect CtrlS's equity requirement of INR500m for project completion, as the debt has already been completely drawn. While the Mumbai datacenter was completed in December 2011, the Delhi datacenter is scheduled to be completed in Q2FY13.

Negative rating action may result from any delay in raising equity for the ongoing capex and an inability to achieve projected utilisation levels and EBITDA margins leading to the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) falling below 1.15x on a sustained basis. Conversely, achievement of expected utilisation levels, which would lead to a cash flow visibility for achieving a DSCR of above 1.5x and a debt/EBITDA of below 4x on a sustained basis, would result in positive rating action.

Established in 2007, CtrlS operates a 26,010 sq.ft. capacity of tier IV datacenter space, located in Hyderabad. In FY11, it reported an operating income of INR302m (FY10: INR183m), an operating EBITDA of INR56m (INR29m) and a net income of INR9m (INR7m). At FYE11, the company had book debt of INR1,210m (FY10: INR380m). The scope of the national project has been reduced to 41,791 sq.ft. of Tier IV datacenter space across Delhi and Mumbai from 76,546 sq.ft. across four cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai), based on demand seen by management. This has led to a reduction in the project cost to INR2.39bn from INR3.99bn and in the project debt to INR1.31bn from INR2.5bn. The project debt repayment will start only in FY12-FY13.