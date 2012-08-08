(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 08 - Balance-sheet encumbrance varies greatly at Europe's
banks, and high encumbrance is not necessarily stress-related, according to new
research by Fitch Ratings.
The study "Major European Banks' Balance-Sheet Encumbrance and the Creeping
Subordination of Senior Bondholders," shows that encumbrance tends to be higher
in parts of the peripheral eurozone, where median secured funding is 28% of
funded banking assets, compared with 19% outside the region, Scandinavia and
specialist property lenders.
Fitch believes there is a growing risk that asset encumbrance, bail-in concerns
and possibly even depositor preference will trigger an ever-increasing cycle of
asset encumbrance at European banks and that low or even "zero recovery"
assumptions for senior bank debt might become the norm, which would reduce the
supply of senior unsecured debt in the long term. European bank senior debt
issuance fell by around 28% to EUR182bn in the first seven months of 2012,
according to Fitch calculations based on Bloomberg data.
"European bank balance sheet encumbrance and the subordination implications for
senior unsecured creditors is a high-profile concern for fixed-income
investors," says James Longsdon, co-head of EMEA Financial Institutions at
Fitch. "Bank defaults are rare, but as legislators move to make shareholders and
creditors bear the losses of a failed bank, rather than taxpayers, they are
likely to become more frequent. This gradual erosion of implicit sovereign
support for senior debt is in fact a greater threat to senior unsecured debt
ratings than subordination risk."
Balance sheet encumbrance and unsecured bondholders' potential recoveries
relative to secured creditors only matter if a bank defaults. Analysing the
banks Fitch rates, the five-year global cumulative default rate is low, at 0.9%.
By comparison, the five-year global cumulative failure rate (i.e. banks that
have defaulted or would have defaulted had they not been rescued, usually by
governments) is 7.1%.
"While rising subordination risk makes negative actions increasingly possible on
senior unsecured debt ratings, on their own they do not represent a 'cliff
risk'," says Bridget Gandy, co-head of Fitch's EMEA Financial Institutions team.
"Vulnerability to default carries much greater weight in Fitch's ratings than
loss-given-default. Bonds are unlikely to be notched down more than twice for
loss-given-default."
