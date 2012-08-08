The bonds and loan benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated) of payment of
scheduled interest and principal on the debt. According to our criteria, the
rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the
monoline insurer, if any, and Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on
the project debt. Therefore, the 'B+' long-term debt rating reflects the SPUR,
which is higher than the rating on Ambac.
The proceeds of the bonds and loan are being used to finance the Ostregion
Package 1 (Project Ypsilon), a 33-year public-private partnership concession
to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a 52-kilometer stretch of
motorway to the north of the City of Vienna (unsolicited, AA+/Negative/A-1+).
The proceeds are being onlent to Bonaventura Strassenerrichtungs GmbH
(Bonaventura; not rated), the project concessionaire. The concession was
granted by the Austrian Roads Agency, Autobahnen- und
Schnellstrassen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft (Asfinag; AA+/Negative/A-1+).
The payment mechanism used to reimburse Bonaventura combines availability
payments and shadow tolls.
The underlying 'B+' debt rating reflects the following credit risks:
-- The transaction has a highly leveraged financial structure with senior
debt to total debt and equity of 88%, and total debt (including senior,
mezzanine, and shareholders debt) to total debt and equity of 99.8%. The
company is currently in a negative-equity position due to traffic
underperformance.
-- The increase in traffic from the start of operations in November 2009
until the latest data available in June 2012 has been extremely
limited--shadow toll revenues are around 20% lower than expected under the
original banking base case. Furthermore, we understand that delays have hit
the full extension of the A5 highway to reach the Czech border, which was
expected to encourage traffic growth on the Project Ypsilon motorway from
2012. It may not now be reasonable to expect the A5 extension to be completed
before 2016. Combined with our subdued economic growth forecast, this delay
means that we view a substantial traffic catch up as unlikely.
-- Weak senior debt coverage ratios forecast under our revised traffic
scenario. These may fall below the default ratio (1.05x) at several points,
leaving the project dependent on the minimum revenue guarantee (see the credit
strengths listed below). This makes the project highly vulnerable to
unavailability or cost slippage.
-- High reliance on heavy-goods traffic--which normally is much more
sensitive to the economic cycle--with trucks paying 20x the toll of light
vehicles and accounting for around 70% of shadow toll revenues.
These risks are offset by the following credit strengths at the underlying
'B+' rating level:
-- No construction risk since the road's full completion in February
2010. The construction contractor has assumed full responsibility for minor
residual pending works, as established in the construction contract.
-- The transaction benefits from a supportive concession agreement
granted by Austrian state road agency Asfinag, which pays the availability and
shadow tolls and provides compensation payments up to a senior debt service
coverage ratio (SDSCR) of 1.05x, should light or heavy traffic fall below
predefined worst-case volumes, causing the annual SDSCR fall to less than
1.05x.
-- Traffic risk is mitigated by availability payments that constitute
around two-thirds of project revenues, and by a banding mechanism that
establishes shadow-toll caps: Since 2010, actual heavy-goods traffic has been
above the upper limit on the first traffic band, above which incremental
traffic is not remunerated. This makes revenues more resilient to truck-volume
drops. Light vehicle traffic, however, remains around 10% below the upper
limit of band 1.
-- The concession benefits from an experienced sponsor group, led by
Hochtief PPP Solutions GmbH and Alpine Mayreder Bau GmbH.
-- Operational risks contained in the concession agreement are
transferred back-to-back to the operations and maintenance (O&M) contractors,
that is, the subcontract terms are identical to those governing the principal
contract and the penalties for quality or unavailability are also passed
through to the O&M contractors.
-- Senior lenders' step-in rights are well defined through a direct
agreement with Asfinag.
-- The financial covenants offer adequate protection for a project with
these characteristics, in our view. Dividend lockup occurs at an SDSCR of
1.125x, increasing to 1.15x in the later stages of the project.
-- The high-specification project design results in reduced motorway
operations and maintenance obligations and an extended asset life.
-- The project benefits from a fully funded six-month debt-service
reserve account (DSRA), which remains unused to date.
Recovery analysis
The debt has a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of
substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.
Although up to 100% of outstanding senior debt (net of deductions) would be
repaid in the event of default by Asfinag or under a "force majeure" event,
80% of outstanding senior debt (net of deductions) would be recoverable in a
concessionaire event of default. The latter is our assumption for the recovery
rating. To date, however, there has been limited experience regarding default
or loss in this sector.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch situation following the conclusion of the
discussions between the project parties on the interpretation the
minimum-traffic guarantee.
We could lower the rating by one or more notches if we see increasing risk
that a lack of agreement between the parties may delay Asfinag's guarantee
payment from 2012. We could also lower the rating if the level of performance
penalty points remains high or operating costs increase. Either would
jeopardize our expectation for the 'B+' rating level that the debt service
coverage ratio will be at least 1.05x.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we are certain that the
minimum-traffic guarantee will be paid on time and in a sufficient amount to
offset traffic underperformance, and if costs and operating performance
improve in line with the initial forecast.
