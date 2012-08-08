Aug 08 -

Overview

-- On Aug. 3, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on UniCredit SpA (UniCredit), Germany-based UniCredit Bank AG's Italian parent.

-- We anticipate that UniCredit's business and financial profiles will remain consistent with our current ratings even after it absorbs the negative impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy.

-- We are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on UniCredit Bank at 'A/A-1'.

-- We are also lowering our issue ratings on UniCredit Bank's subordinated and hybrid debt, reflecting our downward revision of the bank's stand-alone credit profile to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on UniCredit.

Rating Action

On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on UniCredit Bank AG (UniCredit Bank), the German subsidiary of Italy-based UniCredit SpA (UniCredit). The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank's subordinated debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', on its junior subordinated debt to 'BBB-' from 'BBB, and on its hybrid debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.

Rationale

The affirmation follows our affirmation of the ratings on UniCredit (see "UniCredit SpA 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed Despite Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks; Outlook Negative," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). At the same time, we have revised down our assessment of UniCredit Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+' from 'a-', reflecting our lowering of UniCredit's SACP and group credit profile to 'bbb+'. In our view, UniCredit Bank's SACP is sensitive to the deterioration of the parent's SACP, given the tight operational interaction between the two entities, among others.

We have lowered our assessment of UniCredit Bank's risk position to "weak" from "moderate," as our criteria define the terms. This revision reflects the parallel weakening in the SACPs on UniCredit Bank and UniCredit. Our assessment of UniCredit Bank's risk position also reflects some concentration in its corporate credit portfolio, some complexity in its credit market related business, and some tail risk in credit losses that are not fully captured in our RAC framework given very low economic risk we assign to Germany. At the same time, UniCredit Bank's credit losses have been lower than the average for its peer for the past few years, which stems from its significant restructuring of real estate assets.

In our opinion, the bank's capital and earnings position is "strong," based on our projection that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain comfortably above 10% in the next 18-24 months (versus 10.6% at end-June 2011).

We consider that our assessment of UniCredit Bank's capital and earnings as "strong" overstates its capital position to some extent. As such, we have revised downward the bank risk position. That's because UniCredit Bank has strong operational interaction with activities across the UniCredit group, particularly in corporate and investment banking. In addition, the bank bears some intragroup credit exposure to the parent. The charges that we apply to our RAC ratio on UniCredit Bank do not fully capture the potential impact of credit risks that could arise from strain on UniCredit.

Our SACP and ratings on Unicredit Bank continue to reflect the anchor of 'a-' (the anchor is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating) for commercial banks operating in Germany. They also factor in our view of the bank's adequate business position, strong capital and earnings, average funding, and adequate liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

In our view, UniCredit Bank continues to have an "adequate" business position, underpinned by its strong corporate franchise in Bavaria and some parts of Northern Germany. We see some volatility in its business flows that is inherent to its investment banking activity.

UniCredit Bank's funding is "average," based on our "strong" assessment for funding in the German banking sector. Reliance on wholesale funding is higher than the average for German banks, but in line with other large domestic players. We view the bank's liquidity as "adequate," given its prudent liquidity management.

Our view of UniCredit Bank's "high" systemic importance for the German banking sector results in a two-notch uplift from the SACP, reflecting our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of systemic support.

The ratings on UniCredit Bank are now at the same level as the indicative issuer credit ratings because we no longer apply a negative adjustment to the ratings to reflect the bank's strong link with UniCredit. The negative effects of the bank's strong link with UniCredit are now incorporated in our assessment of UniCredit Bank's SACP.

Our downward revision of UniCredit Bank's SACP has lead us to lower our issue ratings on the bank subordinated and hybrid debt, given that we notch down from the bank's SACP under our criteria.