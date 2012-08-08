(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 -

Summary analysis -- Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. --------------------- 08-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real Estate

Mult. CUSIP6: 98952X

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Feb-2012 B/-- B/--

24-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China-based property developer Zhong An Real Estate Ltd. reflects the company's small scale and high geographic and project concentration, leading to high volatility in financial performance. Zhong An's deteriorating liquidity due to weak sales also constrains the rating. The company's established market position in Hangzhou and a record of disciplined growth and financial management somewhat temper these weaknesses. We assess the company's business risk profile to be "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged".

We believe Zhong An's liquidity may deteriorate further following a weakening trend since 2011. The company's contract sales were sluggish in the first half of 2012--at merely Chinese renminbi (RMB) 620 million--despite improving market conditions since the second quarter. We estimate Zhong An's unrestricted cash balance at the end of June to be lower than the RMB412.5 million the company held at the end of 2011. Zhong An had limited flexibility to cut prices in the first half of 2012 because properties for sale were all in the later phases of existing projects.

We expect Zhong An's contract sales to improve somewhat in the second half of the year, given its plans to launch four new projects with flexible pricing. The company has some flexibility in managing its construction spending. In our base case, we estimate Zhong An's contract sales to be about RMB2.0 billion in 2012, compared with RMB1.8 billion in 2011.

Zhong An's small scale and high project and geographic concentration constrain its flexibility to weather a prolonged market correction, in our opinion. The company's projects are concentrated in a few cities in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces. The governments in these cities have strictly imposed restrictions on property purchases. Zhong An is also highly exposed to high-end projects. We believe the recent recovery in transaction volumes will benefit mass-market projects that target owner-occupiers more. Zhong An's high-end projects may continue to face big challenges due to the still gloomy investment sentiment.

We expect the company's capital structure and cash flow coverage to deteriorate in the next one to two years because of weak contract sales in 2011 and 2012. In our base case, we estimate its ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA will rise to 7.3x by the end of 2012 from 5.7x a year earlier. We anticipate that the EBITDA interest coverage will decline to 1.9x from 2.5x over the same period.

Zhong An's low land cost should support its profit margin in the next one to two years. Its average cost of land reserves accounts for about 10% of the estimated average property selling prices.

Zhong An has an established market position in Hangzhou due to its local knowledge and operating record. The management has a record of a somewhat disciplined growth strategy and financial management practices, as reflected in its moderate expansion.