(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 -

-- We are affirming the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).

-- The outlook is negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the Council of Europe Development Bank. We removed the long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is negative.

The 'AAA' rating on the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) is based primarily on our view of the CEB's franchise value and the historical performance of its loan portfolio. These attributes offset in our opinion the CEB's less-favorable capital ratios relative to most other 'AAA' rated multilateral lending institutions (MLIs; see "Supranationals Special Edition 2011," published Sept. 23, 2011, comparative data section) and the recent reduction of its 'AAA' callable capital following the lowering of the rating on the Republic of France (see "France's Unsolicited Long-Term Ratings Lowered To 'AA+'; Outlook Negative," published on Jan. 13, 2012).

The CEB was established in 1956 as the Resettlement Fund for National Refugees and Over-Population in Europe, with a mandate to help refugees and other displaced persons after World War II, although it has evolved since toward general social and economic infrastructure financing. It was renamed the Council of Europe Social Development Fund in 1994 and the CEB in 1999. The bank's current members include 40 of the 47 members of the Council of Europe. CEB's focus today is to help address the social problems with which European countries are or may be faced because of the presence of refugees, displaced persons, or migrants resulting from forced movements of population, or natural or ecological disasters.

CEB's outstanding loans and advances totaled EUR13 billion at Dec. 31, 2010 (latest published data), or about 54% of total assets. We view CEB's past asset quality performance as excellent. Through 2009, only one borrower from the CEB had defaulted, the former Yugoslavia, following the civil war that erupted in 1991. This loan (principal and interest) was fully repaid in 2004. During 2008 and 2009, a EUR1.8 million loan to an Icelandic counterparty was placed in nonaccrual status and fully provisioned by the bank. Regarding forward-looking asset quality indicators, by year-end 2010, the share of loans to borrowers with investment-grade ratings ('BBB-' or above) from Standard & Poor's stood at 84%, compared with 89% at year-end 2008. This percentage has likely declined, with our lowering of the ratings on Portugal and Cyprus to below investment grade on Jan. 13, 2012, and with CEB's expanded lending in some Balkan states.

CEB had adjusted shareholders' equity of EUR2 billion at Dec. 31, 2010. As a consequence, its ratio of adjusted shareholders' equity plus provisions for losses (narrow risk-bearing capacity; NRBC) to loans, equity investments, and off-balance-sheet items (which is CEB's purpose-related exposure; PRE) was an estimated 15%, versus an 2010 average of 55% for 'AAA' rated MLIs.

As stated in its 2010-2014 development plan, in the absence of an increase in its paid-in capital from shareholders, the CEB intends to implement a policy of limiting the increase in loans outstanding to the increase in its equity. The affirmation of CEB's ratings reflects our expectation that its capitalization ratios will improve, as growth of shareholders' equity exceeds loan growth.

In addition to cash equity, Standard & Poor's considers callable capital in some of its analysis of a MLI's capital position. Broad risk-bearing capacity (BRBC) comprises equity plus callable capital from 'AAA' rated shareholders. We estimate that CEB's BRBC rose from EUR3.4 billion at year-end 2010 to roughly EUR4.2 billion at year-end 2011 following the CEB's 2011 increase of subscribed capital (with no paid-in component), but has fallen back to approximately EUR3.4 billion as of today following the lowering of the ratings on France on Jan. 13, 2012. Accordingly, we estimate that its ratio of BRBC to PRE is likely to remain at around 25% from year-end 2010 to the present, which is very low in comparison with other rated MLIs. The 2010 average BRBC for 'AAA' MLIs is 73%.

In our view, CEB's liquidity position benefits from its perceived shareholder support and its good access to several funding markets. The ratio of liquid assets to total debt was 44% at year-end 2010, compared with an average of 37% for other 'AAA' rated MLIs. Liquidity needs are also kept in check by CEB's policy of making no binding commitments to fund approved but undisbursed future loans. CEB, however, is not an eligible counterparty in the European Economic and Monetary Union's (eurozone's) monetary policy operations and so does not have access to liquidity from the European Central Bank (AAA/Stable/A-1+).

The negative outlook reflects our view of at least a one-in-three chance that we could lower the ratings on CEB in 2012 or 2013 if we believe that the embedded credit risks in CEB's loan or securities portfolios has risen, that CEB's NRBC in relation to PRE is unlikely to improve, or that higher funding costs decrease CEB's net interest margin and thus its capacity to generate equity internally. The ratings could also come under pressure with a further decrease in BRBC. Currently, three of CEB's nine 'AAA' shareholders have ratings with negative outlooks: Finland, Luxembourg, and The Netherlands (those with stable outlooks are Denmark, Germany, Liechtenstein, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland).

