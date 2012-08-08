WRAPUP 2-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
Aug 08 Tata Steel UK Holdings Limited and Tata Steel Limited
* Moody's lowers Tata Steel UK's ratings to B3from B2; Changes Tata Steel Ltd's outlook to negative from stable.
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)