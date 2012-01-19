(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 19 - To complement its series of European Credit Outlook events that concluded in Madrid
today, Fitch Ratings has published a selection of short video interviews with senior analysts
that summarise the agency's sector outlooks for this year.
The eight videos span Sovereigns, Financial Institutions, Structured Finance & Covered
Bonds, Corporates, Insurance, Leveraged Finance, Emerging Market Corporates and the
Infrastructure sectors.
They can be watched at the following link, from where users can then scroll down and
navigate between the different videos:
here 439001
Entitled 'Crisis Shapes New Credit Landscape,' Fitch's European Credit Outlook visited
London, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Madrid. For further details see, 'Fitch Comments
on Europe's New Credit Landscape in 2012,' published on 10 January and available at
www.fitchratings.com