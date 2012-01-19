(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 19 - To complement its series of European Credit Outlook events that concluded in Madrid today, Fitch Ratings has published a selection of short video interviews with senior analysts that summarise the agency's sector outlooks for this year.

The eight videos span Sovereigns, Financial Institutions, Structured Finance & Covered Bonds, Corporates, Insurance, Leveraged Finance, Emerging Market Corporates and the Infrastructure sectors.

They can be watched at the following link, from where users can then scroll down and navigate between the different videos:

Entitled 'Crisis Shapes New Credit Landscape,' Fitch's European Credit Outlook visited London, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Madrid. For further details see, 'Fitch Comments on Europe's New Credit Landscape in 2012,' published on 10 January and available at www.fitchratings.com