-- France-based Europcar Groupe's revenues and operating margins in 2011 did not improve as we had expected, and for 2012 we expect operating performance to slightly deteriorate.

-- We have revised our liquidity profile assessment downward to "less than adequate" on large upcoming maturities in May 2013 and potential refinancing challenges.

-- We are lowering our rating on to 'B' from 'B+' and as a result are lowering the issue ratings by one notch.

-- The negative outlook primarily reflects the execution risk we see regarding the refinancing of the debt maturities in the next 16 months.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on France-based car rental firm Europcar Groupe S.A. and Europcar's subsidiary, Europcar International S.A.S.U (ECI), to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered the issue ratings on the group's debt instruments by one notch to reflect the lower corporate credit rating. The recovery ratings are unchanged. The outlooks are negative.

The downgrade primarily reflects the absence of an improvement in Europcar's revenues and operating margin in 2011 that we had expected. In addition, it reflects our revised base-case scenario that assumes a slight contraction in revenues and operating margin in 2012. The contraction factors in our weaker economic outlook for Western Europe, where Europcar generates nearly all revenues. In the first nine months of 2011, Europcar's revenues and operating margins were flat, compared with our expectations for mid-single-digit revenue growth and gradual improvement in operating margin. Our base case for 2012 assumes that an economic slowdown will lower revenues, but less than during the recession of 2008-2009 when they dropped 13%.

The negative outlook reflects our view that Europcar is facing an execution risk associated with the refinancing of its upcoming debt maturities. While our base case assumes a successful refinancing of these maturities in the first half of 2012, current capital market conditions pose challenges in achieving this and at a reasonable cost. Should Europcar not be successful in addressing its refinancing needs in the first half of 2012, we would likely revise downward our assessment of Europcar's liquidity score to "weak." This would lead to a downgrade of probably one notch with the possibility of a further downgrade depending on the company's progress in refinancing the facilities beyond the first half of 2012.

For the 'B' rating, we consider ratios of FFO to debt close to 10% and an EBITDA interest cover of above 2x to be commensurate with the rating. Both our base-case and downward sensitivity case, the latter assumes a 12% decline in revenues, anticipate that Europcar will achieve ratios in line with our targets for the rating. A recession or higher cost of funding could pose a risk to achieving these targets and could put further downward pressure on the rating.

We could revise the outlook to stable should Europcar successfully address the refinancing of its 2012-2013 maturities in the first half of 2012 and maintain operating performance in line with our expectations.

