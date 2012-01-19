(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- French spirits manufacturer Remy Cointreau S.A.'s strong operating performance has markedly improved its credit metrics. We believe the group will continue to post solid results driven by the continuous positive momentum of its cognac division over the next 12 months, especially in China.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Remy Cointreau to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Remy Cointreau will continue to perform solidly over the next 12 months. We believe this should enable the group to keep adjusted leverage below 3x and adequate headroom under its leverage covenant, despite what we view as an aggressive financial policy.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on French spirits manufacturer Remy Cointreau S.A. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable.

We also raised our issue rating on Remy Cointreau's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the notes remains unchanged at '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Despite numerical coverage in excess of 70%, we have capped our recovery rating in the 50%-70% range, reflecting our unfavorable view of the French insolvency regime.

The upgrade primarily reflects Remy Cointreau's strong performance over the past two years, and the subsequent significant improvement in its credit metrics. It further reflects our opinion that future sound operating performance will enable the group to maintain adjusted debt leverage below 3x over the next 12 months despite our view of its aggressive financial policy.

Remy Cointreau has performed soundly over the past two years, in particular during the last nine months to December 2011, when its cognac division grew 36.7% organically. Consequently, the group's debt protection metrics have improved, with adjusted leverage falling significantly to 0.7x at the end of September 2011 from 3.5x at the end of September 2009.

The group has also exited the Maxxium distribution joint venture and set up its own distribution network since the 2008 recession. We believe that having control over its distribution could help Remy Cointreau offset the impact of slowing consumer demand because it will be able to bring its new products to the market faster than when it had to compete with the other three spirits makers in the Maxxium group.

Finally, we believe Remy Cointreau's strategy of moving upmarket and increasing its market shares in premium categories has made the group more resilient to economic downturn, since premium categories are less exposed to economic cycles.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Remy Cointreau will continue to perform solidly over the next 12 months. We believe this should enable the group to keep Standard &Poor's adjusted leverage below 3x and adequate headroom under its leverage covenant, despite what we view as an aggressive financial policy.

We could lower the ratings if Remy Cointreau's performance deteriorated significantly, leading to a weakening of the group's liquidity, in particular if covenant headroom was to fall below 20%. We calculate that, if Remy Cointreau goes ahead with the entire share buyback program by January 2013, the group will be outside the above-mentioned ratio if its operating margins decline by 250-300 basis points or more. A large and mostly debt-financed acquisition might also make us consider a negative rating action.

We consider that rating upside is remote at this stage, given the group's lack of established financial policy.

