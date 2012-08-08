Aug 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B-' senior unsecured debt rating to Memphis, Tenn.-based The ServiceMaster Co.'s proposed $300 million unsecured senior notes due 2020. The recovery rating on the unsecured notes is '5', indicating our expectation of modest recovery (10%-30%) to noteholders in the event of a default.

We expect the company to use proceeds from the unsecured note issuance to repay outstanding debt. The company may use proceeds to repay borrowings under its $2.5 billion term loan facility or redeem outstanding 10.75% senior notes due 2015. As such, we expect the company's debt to EBITDA leverage to remain unchanged at about 6.5x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. The company had approximately $3.9 billion of reported debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012.

The ratings on ServiceMaster Co. reflect our view that the company's financial profile continues to be "highly leveraged," particularly since the company's balance sheet remains highly leveraged and we expect cash flow protection measures to continue to be weak. In addition, we continue to consider ServiceMaster's business risk profile to be "fair," reflecting our view that the company's business will remain sensitive to still weak economic conditions and consumer spending, as well as seasonal weather conditions. Still, ServiceMaster benefits from its business positions in its fragmented and competitive end markets, which have historically translated into good cash flow generation from a fairly diverse portfolio of services.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

The ServiceMaster Co.

Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

The ServiceMaster Co. Senior unsecured

$300 mil. notes due 2020 B-

Recovery rating 5