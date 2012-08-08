(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Blue Titanium Conduit Limited's (BTC) asset backed commercial paper's (ABCP) National Short-term rating at 'F1+(zaf)' following a satisfactory review of the programme.

The rating action incorporated an onsite discussion with the management of the programme's administrator, The Standard Bank of South Africa (SBSA; 'AA(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)') which covered BTC's performance, ABCP issuance, IT systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition. SBSA's capabilities are deemed to be in line with its market peers.

BTC issues ABCP up to a maximum programme limit of ZAR20bn and tenor of 364 days, the proceeds of which are used to purchase financial assets and rated securities. As at end-July 2012, all underlying assets of the conduit were highly rated securities issued in South Africa of which the majority were backed by residential mortgages totalling 54.70%. The face value of the outstanding ABCP as at the same month-end was ZAR4.45bn with a weighted average tenor of three months. SBSA also act as the sole provider of the liquidity facility to fund 100% of the face amount of ABCP outstanding should it be required.

