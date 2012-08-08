RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS CONFIRMED

New York Liberty Development Corp.

Transaction CUSIP Rating

$1,490,000 New York Liberty Development Corp. multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-2 (for the 3 World Trade Center project) due Dec. 1, 2050

649518AE7 A+/A-1

$585,000 New York Liberty Development Corp. multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-3 (for the 3 World Trade Center project) due Dec. 1, 2050

649518AJ6 A+/A-1

$11,005,000 New York Liberty Development Corp. multi-modal liberty revenue refunding bonds series 2011B-1 (for the 3 World Trade Center project) due Dec. 1, 2049

649519BL8 A+/A-1

$1,035,000 New York Liberty Development Corp. multi-modal liberty revenue refunding bonds series 2011B-1 (for the World Trade Center project - Towers 3-4) due Dec. 1, 2049