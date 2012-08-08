BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group says files for bankruptcy
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
RATINGS CONFIRMED
New York Liberty Development Corp.
Transaction CUSIP Rating
$1,490,000 New York Liberty Development Corp. multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-2 (for the 3 World Trade Center project) due Dec. 1, 2050
649518AE7 A+/A-1
$585,000 New York Liberty Development Corp. multi-modal recovery zone revenue bonds series 2010A-3 (for the 3 World Trade Center project) due Dec. 1, 2050
649518AJ6 A+/A-1
$11,005,000 New York Liberty Development Corp. multi-modal liberty revenue refunding bonds series 2011B-1 (for the 3 World Trade Center project) due Dec. 1, 2049
649519BL8 A+/A-1
$1,035,000 New York Liberty Development Corp. multi-modal liberty revenue refunding bonds series 2011B-1 (for the World Trade Center project - Towers 3-4) due Dec. 1, 2049
649519BN4 A+/A-1
